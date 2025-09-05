Arjun Bijlani recently opened up about criticism over his show Naagin being regressive. He questioned the criticism while comparing it to Spider-Man, saying both are fantasy fictions

TV show Naagin, which debuted in 2015, has been one of Indian television’s most talked-about shows. Although the supernatural drama quickly became a TRP juggernaut, it also drew flak for its unrealistic plots and accusations of being regressive. Actor Arjun Bijlani, who played one of the original leads of the series, has now spoken out in defence of the show and compared it to global superhero franchises like Spider-Man.

Arjun Bijlani slams trolls

During an interview with Siddharth Kanan, Arjun said that Naagin was not regressive. Further highlighting its popularity across India, he said, “It was big not just in small cities, but even in Mumbai. It got 6 TRP when other shows were running at 2. In fact, it wrapped up at 5. It was bigger than my previous Miley Jab Hum Tum. After Naagin, life was a different story. I'd like to think season 1 was the best one.”

Further reacting to the criticism, the actor said, “Regressive is when you show all these things in a realistic story. Naagin was marketed as a fantasy fiction. What is Spider-Man? Is it real? Is Nagin real? It's not real. So, where was the flak? The entire world was watching it. TRPs proved that. It was criticised by only those who were sitting at home without any work. There isn't anyone in this world who won't be criticised, be it Virat Kohli, Shah Rukh Khan or Salman Khan. But who cares? You have to do your job and keep moving.”

About Naagin

Naagin is a supernatural saga revolving around shape-shifting serpents. Created by Ektaa Kapoor, the show is penned by Neha Singh and Mukta Dhond and directed by Santram Varma. The first season starred Mouni Roy, Arjun Bijlani, and Adaa Khan in lead roles. It was followed by a second season which also featured Mouni again alongside Karanvir Bohra.

Subsequently, the show introduced new leads with every season such as Surbhi Jyoti, Anita Hassanandani, Pearl V Puri, Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin, Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra, Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, and Mahek Chahal. Recently, Ektaa Kapoor announced Naagin 7 on Instagram. The cast of the seventh season is yet to be revealed.