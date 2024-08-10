Breaking News
Entertainment News > Television News

Telly Tattle: Saiyan psycho

Updated on: 10 August,2024 07:06 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

'I am always looking for more and better opportunities to grow. I want to play the character of a psycho lover,” said Arjun Bijlani

Arjun Bijlani

Telly actor Arjun Bijlani may be known as the affable romantic hero, but he says he’d like to play the part of a psycho lover on the small screen. “I would love to play new and different characters. I am always looking for more and better opportunities to grow. I want to play the character of a psycho lover,” said the actor, who is currently seen on a comedy cookery show. 





