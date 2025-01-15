Arjun Bijlani’s mother critical, shifted in ICU: 'Her oxygen levels have dropped'

Hospitalized a couple of days back, television actor Arjun Bijlani's mother has now been admitted to the ICU at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai

Things are not well for the popular television actor Arjun Bijlani as his mother’s health has taken a serious turn. Hospitalized a couple of days back, she has now been admitted to the ICU at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai.

She has been shifted to the ICU after her oxygen levels dropped. Her health update has left the family deeply concerned. When Arjun Bijlani was questioned regarding his mother's condition, the actor was quoted saying, “My mom is in the ICU as her oxygen levels have dropped. I just want her to get better soon.”

He even took to his official Instagram stories and dropped a video of her mother from the hospital. The video shows him holding her mother's hand during her road to recovery.

Adding to the trouble, Arjun Bijlani's wife, Neha Swami, and son, Ayaan were also reported to be under the weather recently. The family has been facing health issues ever since returning from their recent vacation to celebrate New Year.

Going by the reports, the actor has been spending as much time as possible at the hospital to be with his mother. He is also making sure that she gets the best possible medical care.

Ever since the news of Arjun Bijlani's mother's ailment surfaced on social media, fans and his friends from the industry have been sharing their prayers for her speedy recovery on social media.

In the meantime, Arjun Bijlani last graced the screen in the television show "Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti", co-starring Parineeta Borthakur.

Furthermore, he was also a part of the primary season of the reality show "Laughter Chef". He was partnered with fellow actor Karan Kundra. The makers are all set to return with the second season of his popular show, however, Arjun Bijlani will not be participating this time as a contestant.

