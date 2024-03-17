Breaking News
Armaan Malik, Ed Sheeran put up surprise '2step' performance at Mahalaxmi

Updated on: 17 March,2024 06:27 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS

Armaan then took to his Instagram and shared a video of him dancing with Ed Sheeran inside a Mumbai pub

Armaan Malik, Ed Sheeran put up surprise '2step' performance at Mahalaxmi

Armaan Malik and Ed Sheeran. Pics/Yogen Shah, AFP

Armaan Malik, Ed Sheeran put up surprise '2step' performance at Mahalaxmi
British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran's concert in Mumbai on Saturday night had a big surprise in the form of Armaan Malik making an appearance and performing with the visiting pop star.


Ed and Armaan have earlier collaborated on the song titled '2step'. The song, which was released in June 2022, turned out to be a huge global hit. Giving a taste of a thrilling collaboration once again to the audience, the two singers performed '2step' live together.


Interestingly, ever since Ed Sheeran's Mumbai concert was announced, fans have been demanding a collaboration between him and Armaan Malik, as the latter is the only Indian singer who has collaborated with Ed.


Recently, Armaan stepped out for a fun dinner with Ed. The singers shook a leg on Armaan's track 'Butta Bomma' from the Allu Arjun-starrer Telugu hit movie 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo'.

Armaan then took to his Instagram and shared a video of him dancing with Ed Sheeran inside a Mumbai pub.

