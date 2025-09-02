Actor Ashnoor Kaur opens up about ditching reel drama for some real-time drama with Bigg Boss 19, saying that the show is more of a personality contest and she is excited to show her real side

Ashnoor Kaur has grown up on Indian television, working from the age of four to 21. Barely a week into Bigg Boss 19, the actor has already found herself in conflict with influencer Tanya Mittal — yet she managed to step back and handle it with maturity, unlike the usual confrontational trope of the show. As a child actor, she featured in several popular series, including Jhansi Ki Rani (2009), Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev (2012), Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (2015) among others, before taking on her first adult role in Suman Indori (2024). Bigg Boss 19 marks her debut in reality television, and she says she is excited to show the audience who she truly is, beyond the many characters she has played so far. In conversation with mid-day , Kaur discusses why the show came at the right time, her conflict-resolution skills, and why she has no intention of seeking love inside the house.

Ashnoor Kaur has grown up on Indian television, working from the age of four to 21. Barely a week into Bigg Boss 19, the actor has already found herself in conflict with influencer Tanya Mittal — yet she managed to step back and handle it with maturity, unlike the usual confrontational trope of the show. As a child actor, she featured in several popular series, including Jhansi Ki Rani (2009), Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev (2012), Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (2015) among others, before taking on her first adult role in Suman Indori (2024). Bigg Boss 19 marks her debut in reality television, and she says she is excited to show the audience who she truly is, beyond the many characters she has played so far. In conversation with mid-day, Kaur discusses why the show came at the right time, her conflict-resolution skills, and why she has no intention of seeking love inside the house.

Excerpts from the interview.

What about Bigg Boss drew you in that your fiction projects couldn’t?

I thought that Bigg Boss would probably let the audience see my actual personality. Considering I have never done a reality show, it would be a whole new experience for me.

How much of your personal life are you ready for the world to see?

I like healthy boundaries. Having said that, I am also aware that coming on a show like this, my personal life will come into the limelight, but I am absolutely alright with it. I genuinely have nothing to hide.

What about the controversial house scares and excites you the most?

I don’t think it is a controversial house; it is what we have made of it over the years. According to me, Bigg Boss is more like a personality contest, and I am excited to show my real side.

Was the show ever offered to you before this? If yes, why did you decline?

Yes, it came my way before. Initially, I felt I was too young for it and not exactly ready. Sometimes it came to me when I was busy with college and taking a break from TV. Then it was offered when I was busy doing Suman Indori (2024). But now, I am back, and the timing was just right.

How do you react in a conflict usually?

I am someone who voices my opinions. I am not someone who stays silent, but I would do it my way, while maintaining some dignity for myself and for the

person I am fighting with.

How competitive are you in real life?

You can say I am super competitive.

If there is a scope to find love — real or fake — in the house, will you take it?

Not in the least. I am pretty old school that way. I feel this is a reality show; I don’t think there is any scope for anything fake in it. Secondly, I don’t think you can fall in love with someone in three months.



What do you hope being in the show will achieve for your career?

The idea is to get the audience to see the real me, which will help them know me more. I hope watching me on the show will make them love me more. Ek actor ko aur kya hi chahiye hota hai, other than the love of the public.

Bachpan se ab tak

2009: ‘Jhansi Ki Rani’

2010: ‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’

2012: ‘Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha’

2012: ‘Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev

2013: ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’

2015: ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata’

2018: ‘Patiala Babes’

2018: ‘Sanju’

2018: ‘Manmarziyaan’

2024: ‘Suman Indori’