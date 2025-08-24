Ashnoor Kaur is among the youngest contestants to enter the Bigg Boss 19 house. In an exclusive chat with mid-day, she opens up about meeting Salman Khan, advice from Hina Khan and exploring reality show space

Ashnoor Kaur began her career as a child artist and is now participating in Bigg Boss season 19. She is best known for her stints in shows like Suman Indori, Patiala Babes, and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, among many others. In an exclusive chat with mid-day ahead of entering the house, Ashnoor opens up about her strategies, meeting Salman Khan and Hina Khan’s support.

Ashnoor Kaur on entering Bigg Boss 19

When asked if she had been offered the show earlier and why she chose to go this year, Ashnoor tells, “For the past 3–4 years I felt I was too young, or I was busy with college, or had Suman Indori going on. But this year there was nothing as such and I thought let's just go with the flow and take that leap.”

She further adds, “By far the audience has loved me for my characters but this show allows me to let them love me for who I am as a person and that's something that I'm really looking forward to.”

She also opens up about getting bullied in the house and how she might deal with it. “My personality is such that I bully people and not get. So, I don't think anybody can bog me down.”

We further asked Ashnoor how excited she is to meet Salman Khan and she recalls the times she shared screen space with him. “I’m really excited because I’ll be meeting him after 12 years. I shared screen space with him twice as a kid and have met him thrice in total. And I'm really excited because it's going to be like a full circle nostalgic moment for me”, says the actress.

Ashnoor on Hina Khan

The actress also revealed Hina Khan’s advice for the show and said, “She was like, be true to yourself. She has been such a strong and one of the main contestant of the show. She is very courageous and she owns up whatever she does. And that's something I really like.”

She admires her strong personality and gushed, “I've always said she's a Sher Khan in true sense. And she's a very courageous woman with a lot of resilience. We've, of course, been in touch and all of that, and she's been like an elder sister to me.”