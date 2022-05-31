Asim Riaz recalls how Sidhu Moose Wala asked him to continue making music

Asim recalled his meeting with him and wrote: "I remember when I was in Chandigarh you called me over for dinner, I came all the way to Moosa Pind just to see you and how proud I was to witness an artiste like you"

Sidhu Moose Wala/picture courtesy: Official Instagram account

'Bigg Boss 13' fame Asim Riaz took to his social media handle to share a heartfelt note on the demise of singer turned politician Sidhu Moose Wala.

Sidhu was shot dead in Mansa district, Punjab on Sunday. His cremation is taking place Tuesday. Asim recalled his meeting with him and wrote: "I remember when I was in Chandigarh you called me over for dinner, I came all the way to Moosa Pind just to see you and how proud I was to witness an artiste like you."

