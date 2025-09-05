Breaking News
Pati Patni Aur Panga: Avika Gor on her NGO surprise, says 'It was something Milind always desired'

Updated on: 05 September,2025 03:13 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani hit the streets to earn money for their date, selling vegetables, flowers, massages, and watches—collecting about Rs 4,000 through teamwork and enthusiasm

Pati Patni Aur Panga: Avika Gor on her NGO surprise, says 'It was something Milind always desired'

Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani

The much-awaited date challenge on Pati Patni Aur Panga became one of the most emotional highlights of the season, beautifully capturing the sincerity of Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani’s bond.

The couple began their task with infectious enthusiasm, stepping onto the streets to earn money for their date. From selling vegetables and flowers to giving massages and convincing strangers to buy watches, they poured themselves wholeheartedly into the challenge. Their efforts helped them raise close to Rs 4,000, showcasing not just determination but also a strong sense of teamwork.


Milind then took charge, curating a romantic seaside date for Avika. He greeted her with flowers, chocolates, and even swept her into a dance by the waves—moments that reflected simplicity yet deep affection.

But Avika had a surprise of her own. Knowing how deeply Milind is dedicated to social work, she planned a visit to an NGO where together they distributed fruits and vegetables. The gesture left Milind emotional and grateful.

“I wanted to do something different, something that would touch Milind’s heart in a subtle yet meaningful way and something that Milind always desired. Planning the NGO date was special because I knew it would touch his heart —to combine love with purpose, and planning the NGO date was

My way of speaking his language of love,” Avika shared, her words reflecting the thought behind the moment.

The episode left audiences moved, reminding everyone that true romance lies not only in grand gestures but also in understanding and honouring what truly matters to the one you love.

Avika had recently shared how she was elated when Milind managed to guess all her dishes in the challenge. He managed to differentiate between what Avika and his mother had cooked.  “Food is love for me, and Milind knowing my flavours shows how much he understands me”, Avika shared on their fun reality check. 

Viewers loved how Milind and Avika aced the task with perfect teamwork, showing how well they know each other even at this early stage. The segment ended with laughter, teasing, and lots of applause for the young duo’s sweet chemistry.

