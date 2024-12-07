'Dil Ko Rafu Karr Lei' is backed by actors Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta under their production house Dreamiyata Drama. The show will star Karan Grover and Ayesha Khan

Karan Grover and Ayesha Khan in a still from the show

Listen to this article Ayesha Khan, Karan V Grover's show 'Dil Ko Rafu Karr Lei' launched, trailer out x 00:00

Couple Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey are coming up with a new show titled 'Dil Ko Rafu Karr Lei' under their banner Dreamiyata Drama. Actors Karan V Grover and Ayesha Khan will be seen headlining the show.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per a press note, 'Dil Ko Rafu Karr Lei' revolves around Ishan (Karan V Grover) and Nikki (Ayesha Khan), two flawed individuals navigating life and love together. As their relationship becomes strained due to their contrasting belief systems, desires, and attitudes, the sanctity of marriage forces them to reflect on their bond.

On Friday, the makers unveiled the show's trailer which showcases Ishan and Nikki's journey of heartbreak, self-discovery, and their ultimate decision to mend the torn fabric of their marriage.

Sharing the trailer's link, Sargun took to Instagram and wrote, "Full TRAILER OUT on DREAMIYATA DRAMAA youtube channel.. LINK IN BIO. If you are a lover of Korean, pakistani and Turkish drama's then here we have for you , your own "DIL KO RAFU KARR LEI" on @youtubeindia @youtube @ayeshaakhan_official @karanvgrover."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sargun Mehta (@sargunmehta)

In the trailer, Ayesha Khan's character makes a poignant demand for love from her partner, setting the tone for a gripping emotional drama. Karan V Grover's portrayal of Ishan adds depth to this narrative of vulnerability and resilience.

Dreamiyata Drama's lineup includes Lovely Lolla starring Gauhar Khan and Isha Malviya.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever