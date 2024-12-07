Breaking News
How TISS is helping make Maha Kumbh 2025 a pleasant experience
Mira Road hostage drama: Man turned to burglary after losing Rs 2 lakh in fantasy cricket
Dumper mishap: Engineer booked after cave-in kills vehicle operator
Mumbai: Worli traffic police will soon get high-tech bikes laced with cameras
Mumbai emcee claims he was assaulted by Nepal airport security
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Ayesha Khan Karan V Grovers show Dil Ko Rafu Karr Lei launched trailer out

Ayesha Khan, Karan V Grover's show 'Dil Ko Rafu Karr Lei' launched, trailer out

Updated on: 07 December,2024 02:42 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

'Dil Ko Rafu Karr Lei' is backed by actors Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta under their production house Dreamiyata Drama. The show will star Karan Grover and Ayesha Khan

Ayesha Khan, Karan V Grover's show 'Dil Ko Rafu Karr Lei' launched, trailer out

Karan Grover and Ayesha Khan in a still from the show

Listen to this article
Ayesha Khan, Karan V Grover's show 'Dil Ko Rafu Karr Lei' launched, trailer out
x
00:00

Couple Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey are coming up with a new show titled 'Dil Ko Rafu Karr Lei' under their banner Dreamiyata Drama. Actors Karan V Grover and Ayesha Khan will be seen headlining the show.


As per a press note, 'Dil Ko Rafu Karr Lei' revolves around Ishan (Karan V Grover) and Nikki (Ayesha Khan), two flawed individuals navigating life and love together. As their relationship becomes strained due to their contrasting belief systems, desires, and attitudes, the sanctity of marriage forces them to reflect on their bond.


On Friday, the makers unveiled the show's trailer which showcases Ishan and Nikki's journey of heartbreak, self-discovery, and their ultimate decision to mend the torn fabric of their marriage.


Sharing the trailer's link, Sargun took to Instagram and wrote, "Full TRAILER OUT on DREAMIYATA DRAMAA youtube channel.. LINK IN BIO. If you are a lover of Korean, pakistani and Turkish drama's then here we have for you , your own "DIL KO RAFU KARR LEI" on @youtubeindia @youtube @ayeshaakhan_official @karanvgrover."

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sargun Mehta (@sargunmehta)

In the trailer, Ayesha Khan's character makes a poignant demand for love from her partner, setting the tone for a gripping emotional drama. Karan V Grover's portrayal of Ishan adds depth to this narrative of vulnerability and resilience.

Dreamiyata Drama's lineup includes Lovely Lolla starring Gauhar Khan and Isha Malviya. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

ravi dubey sargun mehta Entertainment News indian television television news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK