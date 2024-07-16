As they exited the Mumbai airport on Tuesday morning, the paparazzi outside took their pictures

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya (Pic/Yogen Shah)

Television actors Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya have finally returned to India. They were spotted with their luggage at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday morning. The couple had been stuck in Italy since their passports were stolen from their car last Wednesday in Florence.

Divyanka Tripathi & Vivek Dahiya arrive in India

As they exited the Mumbai airport on Tuesday morning, the paparazzi outside took their pictures. Both of them posed and smiled for the cameras. When asked how she was feeling, Divyanka said, “Ghar aake humesha sukoon hi milta hai. I am really really looking forward to ki ghar jaldi se pahooche aur chayn ki saans lein (It always feels great to know you are home. I can't wait to reach home and feel some relief).”

Divyanka Tripathi & Vivek Dahiya arrive in India, watch:

What was Divyanka Tripathi robbed of?

Actress Divyanka Tripathi and her husband Vivek Dahiya who took a trip to Europe to celebrate their wedding anniversary were robbed of their passports, Rs 10 lakh, wallets, and the purchases they made on their vacation. In an interview, they shared their ordeal of how exploring the city became their worst nightmare.

Divyanka and Vivek are currently in a small town near Florence and have received much-needed help from the hotel staff. That being said, they are out of cash and are in dire need of the embassy’s assistance. “We require temporary passports and substantial help from the embassy to get back to India, as we have nothing with us,” Vivek told ETimes.

Narrating the incident, he shared, “Everything about this trip has been incredible, except for this incident. We arrived in Florence yesterday and planned to stay for a day. We went to check out a property we liked for our stay and left all our belongings in a car parked outside. However, when we returned to get our stuff, we were shocked to find that the car had been broken into, and our passports, wallets, money, shopping, and all our valuable items were gone. Fortunately, they left behind some old clothes and food items."

He reached out to the local police but to their disappointment, there was no help. The case was dismissed since the area in which they got robbed did not have any CCTV cameras.