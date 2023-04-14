Baisakhi 2023: Dil Diyaan Gallaan stars encourage families to sow the seeds of love and communication

On the occasion of Baisakhi, the cast of Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan shares their memories of celebrating the festival and encourages families to sow the seeds of love and communication

Baisakhi is a time for sharing stories, laughter, and love with loved ones, letting go of differences, and expressing gratitude and affection. It's not just a tradition but an emotion, a feeling that binds everyone in a bond of love and happiness. As we celebrate the auspicious occasion of Baisakhi, Dil Diyaan Gallaan on Sony SAB aims to spread the message of love and hope. As we begin a new year, the show encourages viewers to cherish their family relationships with affection and empathy. The ensemble cast, including Pankaj Berry, Sandeep Baswana, Kaveri Priyam, and Paras Arora, share their memories of celebrating the festival and how Dil Diyan Gallaan beautifully portrays the dynamics of family relationships.

The cast of Dil Diyaan Gallaan had a grand celebration for the festival on the sets. The celebration was a perfect blend of traditional Punjabi culture and modern entertainment, with the cast grooving to the beats of the dhol and dancing to the energetic Bhangra tunes. Their energy and enthusiasm were infectious. They also engaged in various games and activities that added to the fun and excitement of the celebration. The highlight of the celebration was the delicious spread of Punjabi delicacies that were served on the sets.

Kaveri Priyam, who plays the character of Amrita in Dil Diyaan Gallaan, said, "Portraying the character of Amrita in Dil Diyaan Gallaan has given me a profound understanding of and admiration for Punjabi culture and traditions. Celebrating festivals like Lohri and now Baisakhi with my on-screen family has been an incredible experience. Being part of a show that spreads love and hope while encouraging viewers to embrace family relationships with love and compassion is heartening. On this auspicious occasion of Baisakhi, I urge everyone to gather with their loved ones and appreciate our connections. Let's celebrate the harvest and the start of a new year while pledging to support each other through life's highs and lows. This Baisakhi should serve as a time for families to come together, forgive past grievances, and revel at the moment."

Paras Arora, who plays the character of Veer in Dil Diyaan Gallaan, said, "With Baisakhi marking the beginning of the Sikh New Year, I am offering prayers for the prosperity and well-being of all. With Dil Diyaan Gallaan, we continue to spread a message of love and hope, and on the auspicious occasion of Baisakhi, I take this opportunity to encourage our viewers to cherish family relationships with love and compassion as we begin a new year. Baisakhi fills me with a sense of devotion and spirituality, uplifting my mood. Furthermore, I am thrilled to celebrate this festival with my co-stars and crew through Dil Diyaan Gallaan. Wishing my fans and well-wishers a very happy Baisakhi!

Pankaj Berry, who plays the character of Dilpreet in Dil Diyaan Gallaan, said, "On this auspicious occasion of Baisakhi, let us cherish the spirit of harvest, brotherhood, and unity. May the festival bring prosperity, happiness, and success to everyone. During my childhood, I remember celebrating Baisakhi with my entire family and enjoying the delicacies with the entire family is what I remember the most. I am proud to be a part of the show, which showcases how you can spread love and hope to your loved ones. As a proud Punjabi, I urge everyone to celebrate Baisakhi with zeal and spread love and positivity in the world. Let us unite to honour our rich cultural heritage and promote peace and harmony."

Sandeep Baswana, who plays the character of Mandeep in Dil Diyaan Gallaan, said, "As we celebrate the joyous festival of Baisakhi, let us embrace the spirit of new beginnings and renewal. May the festival inspire us to strive for a better tomorrow and to cultivate harmony and goodwill in our lives. As we celebrate the bounty of the harvest season, let us also remember the importance of family, friends, and community in our lives. This festival reminds me of my home in Haryana, where during this time of the year, all my cousins would come together to our place and would have endless fun day in and day out. That was when everyone, forgetting their differences, would sit with each other and just talk about their memories of the festival. This year, I'll be with my family in Mumbai, so I will celebrate it with my Dil Diyaan Gallaan family. Wishing everyone a happy and prosperous Baisakhi!"

Dil Diyaan Gallaan is an Indian television family drama series, produced by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms.