Balika Vadhu actress Neha Marda hospitalised due to pregnancy complications

'Balika Vadhu' and 'Doli Armaano Ki' fame actress Neha Marda hospitalised due to pregnancy complications

Neha Marda's Instagram

TV actress Neha Marda has been hospitalised due to pregnancy-related complications.



As per media reports, she will be under close observation for couple of days.



On November 24 last year, she took to her Instagram handle to announce her pregnancy with the caption 'Shri Shivaya Namastubhyam, Finally god has arrived in me, Baby Coming soon 2023 (along with red heart emojis)'.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Marda (@nehamarda)

Since then, she has been quite active on social media and kept sharing posts about different stages of her pregnancy. She also shared tips for new mothers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Marda (@nehamarda)

In fact, two days back, Neha posted a video with her friends and wrote in the caption: "This is how friends during my pregnancy".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Marda (@nehamarda)

Neha Marda and Ayushman Agarwal got married in 2012.



Neha has also talked about her traditions and how eagerly the couple are waiting for their baby and to start shopping after the birth of the new member of family in an interview.

Also Read: After 100 episodes, Amar Upadhyay exits 'Kyunkii Tum Hi Ho'

On the work front, she is known for her roles in 'Balika Vadhu', 'Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti', and also participated in the dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa'

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever