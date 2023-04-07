After 100 episodes, Amar Upadhyay exits 'Kyunkii Tum Hi Ho'

Amar, who had turned producer with Kyunkii Tum Hi Ho, exits show after 100 episodes citing creative differences with co-producer

Amar Upadhyay

In January, Amar Upadhyay had told mid-day that he was excited about turning producer with Kyunkii Tum Hi Ho that also saw him as one of the lead actors (It’s not an easy job, but it’s exciting, Jan 4). Four months and 100 episodes on, the actor-producer is exiting the Shemaroo Umang daily soap. Reason? Upadhyay attributes the decision to “creative differences” between him and Suhail Zaidi, with whom he had launched his production house, Hawk Eye Vision.

“After a while, my [business] partner and I started having creative differences, which later [escalated]. Our views were not matching, be it creative or financial. We were not on the same page anymore. It would ruin the show, and I didn’t want it to get affected,” he explains. Leaving Kyunkii Tum Hi Ho has been a heart-breaking decision for Upadhyay, who was thrilled that his maiden production had become “the number one show [on the channel].”

However, he feels now is the best time to drop out of the offering. “My character’s [Karan Pratap Singh] graph was coming to an end. So, it was the best time to move out of the company as well. It was my story, my product, and finances. So, I left the show with a heavy heart.”

What will be the way forward for the show, also starring Priyanka Dhavale and Haarsh Nagar? “I don’t know what will be the show’s fate. It is the channel’s decision on who will run the show, and replace me.”