Indraneil and Barkha got married in 2008 after they fell in love on the sets of the popular show Ke Do Naam: Ek Raadha, Ek Shyaam and were blessed with a daughter in 2011

Barkha Bisht & Indraneil

Listen to this article Barkha Bisht on ex-husband Indraneil Sengupta: ‘I still have love, but…’ x 00:00

Actress Barkha Bisht and Indraneil Sengupta were one of the most loved couples of the television industry until 2022 when the duo shocked everyone with the news of their separation. Indraneil and Barkha got married in 2008 after they fell in love on the sets of the popular show Ke Do Naam: Ek Raadha, Ek Shyaam and were blessed with a daughter in 2011. However, after their divorce in 2022, they kept quiet until very recently when Barkha opened up about it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Barkha Bisht confesses having feelings for ex-husband

In conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Barkha Bisht broke her silence on her divorce from Indraneil and shared her feelings for him, "I still have a lot of love for Indraneil. I don’t know about respect, but love. I have spent beautiful 15 years of my life with him. I never wanted to spoil his relations with his daughter. I am not the kind to do all this. When he couldn’t give me loyalty, love, and stability in a marriage, what will I do with anything else?"

Further in the interview, Barkha also talked about how, if things were in her hands, she would have still been married to Indraneil. "For four years, I have constantly felt that I wish I was lesser in everything—maybe things could have been okay,” she added.

While accusing Indraneil of infidelity, Barkha said, "I was among those women who would say that I would walk out of a marriage if I was cheated on, but when it actually happens to you, you realize it is easier said than done. I have no shame in saying that I would have forgiven Indraneil, and I even tried to save my marriage for two years after that."

Indraneil on divorce with Barkha Bisht

Meanwhile, earlier in an interview with ETimes, Indraneil had shared that he and Barkha parted ways because of differences in their personalities.

“We were extremely different personalities right from the beginning. But over the years, we have become more true to ourselves, and that increased the gap between us. Our perspectives on love, family, our child, and work are very different. That’s when I felt I had to take this step. In my family, everyone gets cold feet when it comes to separation and divorce. When a relationship is falling apart, everyone, from well-wishers to strangers, gives you advice. I appreciate their attempts to mend things,” he had earlier said.