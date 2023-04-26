Barkha Bisht confirms divorce with Indraneil Sengupta, will be finalised soon

Television actor couple Indraneil Sengupta and Barkha Bisht, who tied the knot in March 2008 have been living separately for the past two years and are likely to file for a divorce soon. When asked about their divorce, Barkha commented, "Yes, our divorce should come through soon

Television actor couple Indraneil Sengupta and Barkha Bisht, who tied the knot in March 2008 have been living separately for the past two years and are likely to file for a divorce soon. When asked about their divorce, Barkha commented, "Yes, our divorce should come through soon. This has been one of the toughest decisions of my life." while Indraneil was unavailable for comment, reported ETimes.

In 2006, the couple met on the sets of 'Pyaar Ke Do Naam...Ek Raadha Ek Shyaam'. They fell in love and eventually tied the knot two years later. In June 2021, when the news of their separation started doing the rounds, it left their friends and colleagues in shock. According to reports, the cause of separation was the actor’s alleged proximity with Bengali actress Ishaa Saha. During the earlier reports of conflict in their marriage, the duo brushed them off by calling them rumours.

Barkha is still silent on the reasons behind the split. She shared how her daughter and work continue to be her top priority. She said, "I am a single mother and Meira is my priority. On the work front, I have been doing interesting projects in the OTT space. I am open to good projects in TV and films, too."

Barkha has been part of many TV shows and films. She has acted in 'Shaadi Mubarak', 'Naamkarann', 'Paramavatar Shri Krishna' and has been part of films like 'Ram Leela' and 'Villain'. Makers of Shaadi Mubarak roped in Barkha Bisht to play Manav Gohil's ex-wife on the show. Sengupta's character was set to add a twist to the plot.

Indraneil has been part of shows like 'Niki Mukhiya' and 'Srimad Bhagwat Puran', and has been acting in Bengali films since the past few years. In the thriller series 'Human', he was surrounded by some great actors like Shefali Shah, Kirti Kulhari, Ram Kapoor, Vishal Jethwa, and Asif.