'Dooriyan' featuring Gautam Singh Vig and Saba Khan, is out now!

The latest release from Mahesh Poojary, 'Dooriyan', presents a captivating story with Gautam Singh Vig and Saba Khan

The latest music video titled ‘Dooriyan’ has created quite a stir in the music industry. The song features the skilled Gautam Singh Vig and the stunning Saba Khan as the lead actors. The audience has been enamored with the music video's mesmerizing cinematography, poignant lyrics, and intense performances.

Tanveer Syed Riaz has directed the music video, which narrates the story of a couple in love who are tragically separated due to unforeseeable circumstances. The song's lyrics are heartfelt and emotional, invoking a wide range of emotions in the viewers. The powerful acting of Gautam Singh Vig and Saba Khan has further intensified the song's emotional impact.

Gautam Singh Vig expresses his excitement by saying, "I am ecstatic to see the audiences' reaction to 'Dooriyan'. It was a phenomenal experience with Saba Khan, I hope the audience continues to show their unmatchable love and support for this and all my future projects."

Saba Khan who plays the female lead alongside Gautam Singh Vig, said, "It was a truly lovely experience working with such talented people. I really want to thank the fans for eagerly waiting for 'Dooriyan'. Their unconditional admiration only motivates me to work harder."

Tanveer Syed Riaz, the director of this amazing music video and who has given us massive hit films like 'Aashiqui 2', 'Bang Bang', 'Ek Villain' etc, says, "Dooriyan is a special project for me as well as the entire team. Since Gautam and Saba were the perfect fit for their roles they have done complete justice. Their flawless on-screen chemistry blends perfectly with the emotion the song conveys."

While talking to Creative Producer Mahesh Poojary said, "I tried to bring a new twist to the romance genre by infusing elements of horror into my love story. My goal was to add rich and precise details to the overall theme while maintaining the romantic feel. I made sure not to make it too eerie or overwhelming so that the romance wouldn't be lost."

The audience's reaction to the music video has been overwhelmingly positive.

'Dooriyan' Featuring Gautam Singh Vig, Saba Khan and Ayaz Khan, Sung and Composed by Altaaf Sayyed, Written by Atiya Sayyed and Story by Creative Producer Mahesh Poojary.

Gautam Vig gained recognition for his portrayal of a character in the romantic drama series 'Junooniyat'.

On the other hand, Saba Khan was recently featured in the song ‘Jiye Jatein Hain’ along with Amardeep Phogat, sung by Palvi Virmani and released on Platear Studios offical channel on Youtube.

'Dooriyan' is now available on the ‘Groovenexus' official YouTube channel.