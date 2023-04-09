Gautam Singh Vig and Saba Khan pair up for new music video ‘Dooriyan’

Directed by Tanveer Syed Riaz, the upcoming song 'Dooriyan' stars Saba Khan and Gautam Singh Vig in the lead roles

Gautam Singh Vig, known for his role in the romantic drama series ‘Junooniyat’, will be starring in the upcoming music video 'Dooriyan'. The song, directed by Tanveer Syed Riaz, features Saba Khan as the female lead.

Gautam took to Instagram and shared the music video poster with the caption 'Love Made In Heaven But Born In Hell'.

The poster showcases the two leads in a romantic pose against a breathtaking backdrop, hinting at a love story filled with an array of emotions. This sneak peek has left fans eagerly anticipating the release of the music video.

With a star-studded cast that includes Ashish Sharma and Ayaz Khan, the upcoming music video is set to be a visual delight for viewers.

Saba Khan expressed her happiness over the overwhelming response to the poster for the upcoming song, saying, ‘It's great to see such a positive response from the audience. I am excited about my first collaboration with Gautam Singh Vig and cannot wait for everyone to see the music video!’

Mahesh Poojary, the creative producer who also wrote the story for the song, shared his excitement about the buzz surrounding the upcoming release, stating, ‘The response to Gautam's Instagram post was amazing. Even before the song was announced, there were speculations about his pairing with various actresses. This project is special to me, and Saba and Gautam's chemistry has made it even more so. The poster gives a glimpse of what the song has in store, and I am sure audiences will love it.’

With such a talented team behind it, ‘Dooriyan’ is set to be a hit among music enthusiasts. Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the music video to witness the on-screen chemistry between Gautam Singh Vig and Saba Khan.

Gautam Vig gained recognition for his portrayal of a character in the romantic drama series 'Junooniyat'.

On the other hand, Saba Khan was recently featured in the song ‘Jiye Jatein Hain’ along with Amardeep Phogat, sung by Palvi Virmani and released on Platear Studios offical channel on Youtube.

Back to the song ‘Dooriyan’, the video song will be available on Groovenexus Records' official YouTube channel soon, and fans can't wait to watch it.