Breaking News
Mumbai: Housewife cries foul over IT notice
Mumbai: Woman dials ‘hospital’ number, loses Rs 1.92 lakh
What if Thane station had a helipad?
Mumbai: MNS leader threatens excise officer, arrested in Vasai
Mumbai: Andheri, Bandra and Grant Road log highest Covid-19 cases
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Gautam Singh Vig and Saba Khan pair up for new music video Dooriyan

Gautam Singh Vig and Saba Khan pair up for new music video ‘Dooriyan’

Updated on: 09 April,2023 03:12 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Directed by Tanveer Syed Riaz, the upcoming song 'Dooriyan' stars Saba Khan and Gautam Singh Vig in the lead roles

Gautam Singh Vig and Saba Khan pair up for new music video ‘Dooriyan’

Pic Credit: PR


Gautam Singh Vig, known for his role in the romantic drama series ‘Junooniyat’, will be starring in the upcoming music video 'Dooriyan'. The song, directed by Tanveer Syed Riaz, features Saba Khan as the female lead.


Gautam took to Instagram and shared the music video poster with the caption 'Love Made In Heaven But Born In Hell'.



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gautam singh vig (@gautamvigim)


The poster showcases the two leads in a romantic pose against a breathtaking backdrop, hinting at a love story filled with an array of emotions. This sneak peek has left fans eagerly anticipating the release of the music video.

With a star-studded cast that includes Ashish Sharma and Ayaz Khan, the upcoming music video is set to be a visual delight for viewers.

Saba Khan expressed her happiness over the overwhelming response to the poster for the upcoming song, saying, ‘It's great to see such a positive response from the audience. I am excited about my first collaboration with Gautam Singh Vig and cannot wait for everyone to see the music video!’

Mahesh Poojary, the creative producer who also wrote the story for the song, shared his excitement about the buzz surrounding the upcoming release, stating, ‘The response to Gautam's Instagram post was amazing. Even before the song was announced, there were speculations about his pairing with various actresses. This project is special to me, and Saba and Gautam's chemistry has made it even more so. The poster gives a glimpse of what the song has in store, and I am sure audiences will love it.’

With such a talented team behind it, ‘Dooriyan’ is set to be a hit among music enthusiasts. Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the music video to witness the on-screen chemistry between Gautam Singh Vig and Saba Khan.

Gautam Vig gained recognition for his portrayal of a character in the romantic drama series 'Junooniyat'.

On the other hand, Saba Khan was recently featured in the song ‘Jiye Jatein Hain’ along with Amardeep Phogat, sung by Palvi Virmani and released on Platear Studios offical channel on Youtube.

Back to the song ‘Dooriyan’, the video song will be available on Groovenexus Records' official YouTube channel soon, and fans can't wait to watch it.

 

Gautam Singh Vig television news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update Entertainment Buzz

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK