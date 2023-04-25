Benaf Dadachandji says she took inspiration from Ekta Kapoor to play boss lady in Sapnon Ki Chhalaang

Benaf Dadachandji

Listen to this article Benaf Dadachandji draws inspiration from Ekta Kapoor for her role in 'Sapnon Ki Chhalaang' x 00:00

Everyone who ardently watched television back in the day would agree that Benaf Dadachandji was synonymous with her character Radhika ‘Baby’ Thakkar, from Baa Bahu Aur Baby (2005). While it has been ages, the actor is thrilled that she will “always be Baby to some people, no matter how old I get”. “A lot of people still remember that show and address me as Baby. It had impacted a lot of lives, so I am glad I had the opportunity to be part of the show,” says Dadachandji, who is currently seen as a boss lady in Sapnon Ki Chhalaang.

Not having first-hand experience of the corporate world, the actor took it on as a challenge. “I had worked with the production house before for Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii. The role was age-appropriate and something a lot of people related to. I had so many people tell me that their [boss] was exactly like me. My character is the head of a tech company and has several trainees working under her. Often on set, my co-actors began treating me like [a boss-lady], which made me laugh,” she shares, adding that while she watched videos and consulted friends working in the corporate sector, she took inspiration from Ekta Kapoor for her role. “I am not that serious in real life. So, I saw videos of Ekta Kapoor because she was the only lady boss that came to mind at the time. I observed her body language and the way she talks in interviews. I also watched Meryl Streep’s The Devil Wears Prada to capture the ease with which she [conducts herself]. My director ensured that I stayed on track without getting too loud or bitchy.”

Also Read: Sumeet Raghavan celebrates birthday with 'Wagle Ki Duniya' team

Dadachandji believes that while she has been lucky to get varied roles and “not get typecast in typical saas-bahu characters”, she needs to put herself out there more often. “There are so many more people trying to make it in the industry, so it is not easy getting work. Although I am not competing with anyone and I’m happy in my space, I know I can do better,” she concludes.