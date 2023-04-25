Breaking News
Dubai-bound aircraft catches fire after taking off from Nepal
Mumbai reports 59 new cases of Covid-19, active tally at 1,264
Operation Kaveri: Ships, aircraft set to bring 500 Indians back home from Sudan
Sunstroke deaths: Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders meet Governor, seek high-level probe
Mumbai Police issues preventive orders for city around airport, airspace
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Benaf Dadachandji draws inspiration from Ekta Kapoor for her role in Sapnon Ki Chhalaang

Benaf Dadachandji draws inspiration from Ekta Kapoor for her role in 'Sapnon Ki Chhalaang'

Updated on: 25 April,2023 08:02 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Letty Mariam Abraham | letty.abraham@mid-day.com

Top

Benaf Dadachandji says she took inspiration from Ekta Kapoor to play boss lady in Sapnon Ki Chhalaang

Benaf Dadachandji draws inspiration from Ekta Kapoor for her role in 'Sapnon Ki Chhalaang'

Benaf Dadachandji

Listen to this article
Benaf Dadachandji draws inspiration from Ekta Kapoor for her role in 'Sapnon Ki Chhalaang'
x
00:00

Everyone who ardently watched television back in the day would agree that Benaf Dadachandji was synonymous with her character Radhika ‘Baby’ Thakkar, from Baa Bahu Aur Baby (2005). While it has been ages, the actor is thrilled that she will “always be Baby to some people, no matter how old I get”. “A lot of people still remember that show and address me as Baby. It had impacted a lot of lives, so I am glad I had the opportunity to be part of the show,” says Dadachandji, who is currently seen as a boss lady in Sapnon Ki Chhalaang.


Not having first-hand experience of the corporate world, the actor took it on as a challenge. “I had worked with the production house before for Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii. The role was age-appropriate and something a lot of people related to. I had so many people tell me that their [boss] was exactly like me. My character is the head of a tech company and has several trainees working under her. Often on set, my co-actors began treating me like [a boss-lady], which made me laugh,” she shares, adding that while she watched videos and consulted friends working in the corporate sector, she took inspiration from Ekta Kapoor for her role. “I am not that serious in real life. So, I saw videos of Ekta Kapoor because she was the only lady boss that came to mind at the time. I observed her body language and the way she talks in interviews. I also watched Meryl Streep’s The Devil Wears Prada to capture the ease with which she [conducts herself]. My director ensured that I stayed on track without getting too loud or bitchy.”



Also Read: Sumeet Raghavan celebrates birthday with 'Wagle Ki Duniya' team


Dadachandji believes that while she has been lucky to get varied roles and “not get typecast in typical saas-bahu characters”, she needs to put herself out there more often. “There are so many more people trying to make it in the industry, so it is not easy getting work. Although I am not competing with anyone and I’m happy in my space, I know I can do better,” she concludes.

 

ekta kapoor television news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK