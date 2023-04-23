Breaking News
Sumeet Raghavan celebrates birthday with 'Wagle Ki Duniya' team

Updated on: 23 April,2023 03:33 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The 51-year-old actor, who is known for his TV shows such as 'Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai', 'Sajan Re Jhoot Mat Bolo', 'Badi Doooor Se Aaye Hai', among others shared that the entire day was full of fun and he had more plans to celebrate the day with his family and friends

Sumeet Raghavan celebrates birthday with 'Wagle Ki Duniya' team

Sumeet Raghavan. Pic/Yogen Shah

Sumeet Raghavan celebrates birthday with 'Wagle Ki Duniya' team
Actor Sumeet Raghavan, who is essaying the role of Rajesh Wagle in the sitcom 'Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey', shared his excitement as he celebrated the most special day with the entire cast of his show.


Born on April 22, 1971, Sumeet had a blast on his birthday with the team and crew members.



He said: "Over the last two years, I've always celebrated all my milestones with my reel life family. They have become an integral part of my day-to-day life and any moment that is not shared with them feels incomplete. This year was no exception and we all had a great time together. They brought in multiple cakes and we must've spent around 20 minutes just cutting them all."


The 51-year-old actor, who is known for his TV shows such as 'Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai', 'Sajan Re Jhoot Mat Bolo', 'Badi Doooor Se Aaye Hai', among others shared that the entire day was full of fun and he had more plans to celebrate the day with his family and friends.

"All in all, it was a day well spent and a big thank you to the cast, crew and fans for showing us so much love. Thank you to everyone who made my day special," he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

