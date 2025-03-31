Breaking News
31 March,2025
Actress Barkha Bisht has accused her ex-husband Indraneil Sengupta of infidelity. She said that despite him cheating on her she was willing to forgive him

Actors Barkha Bisht and Indraneil Sengupta parted ways after 15 years of marriage. In a recent interview, Barkha opened up about her marriage and what caused it to end. She accused Indraneil of cheating on her which was the cause for their separation. However, she said that she tried to make the marriage work even after learning about his affair. She worked on the marriage for two years but Indraneil eventually chose to walk out.


Indraneil chose to move out: Barkha


Speaking to Siddharth Kannan about her divorce, Barkha said, “It’s a choice to move out of a marriage and it was Indraneil’s choice to move out of the marriage. He chose to move out of the marriage for reasons best known to him. If it were in my hands, I would still be married. We had a good marriage. For four years, I have constantly felt that I wish I could was lesser in everything—maybe things could have been okay.”


Talking further about her ex-husband's infidelity, the actress said, "Infidelity, cheating, falling out of love all these things happen. It is a choice. Cheating and infidelity is a choice that you make. The second choice is what you do after that.” 

She further said that she experienced what true heartbreak is while in the marriage. “Jo dil ka tootna kehte hain—heartache—I felt it. It feels like physical pain. It was an experience I had to go through. My belief in humanity broke at that time, not my faith in marriage or love and it is still somewhere broken. The worst thing you can do to a woman is break her trust because she cannot take betrayal.”

Barkha further said that she tried her best to save the marriage even though he cheated on her. “I was among those women who would say that I would walk out of a marriage if I was cheated on but when it actually happens to you, you realise it is easier said than done. I have no shame in saying that I would would have forgiven Indraneil and I even tried to save my marriage for two years after that,” she said.

Barkha on confronting Indraneil over alleged affair

At the time, there were rumours of Indraneil having an affair with Bengali actress Ishaa Saha. She confronted him regarding the same. “His answer wasn’t satisfying,” she said. She added, “Indraneil made a choice—maybe he can justify it now. He can give you a hundred reasons of why this marriage broke but his actions are not on me. He has to justify them,” she said.

barkha bisht indraneil sengupta Entertainment News bollywood bollywood news Entertainment News Update

