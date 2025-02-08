'Behosh ho kar marne?': Bharti Singh on why she is not visiting Mahakumbh 2025

Comedian Bharti Singh was recently questioned about not visiting Mahakumbh 2025. She referred to recent incidents at the holy site in Prayagraj as reason to not visit despite having the desire to attend

The ongoing Mahakumbh in Prayagraj is attracting several celebrities from India and across the world who are visiting to seek blessings. Several Bollywood and global celebrities, including Rajkummar Rao, Avinash Tiwary, Kabir Khan, Chris Martin, Kubra Sait, Hema Malini and Esha Gupta, have taken a trip to the spiritual 'Kumbh Mela’. However, comedian Bharti Singh feels she will not be heading to Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh for the spiritual experience and explained her reason behind the same as well.

Bharti Singh comments on Mahakumbh mela 2025

Earlier this week, Bharti was seen interacting with paparazzi and the video is doing the rounds on social media. A videographer casually asked if she would be attending the Mahakumbh mela. To this, the comic responded in Hindi, "Behosh ho kar marne, ya bicchadne (To faint and die or get lost)?"

Explaining her dilemma, she said,"Mera itna zyada mann tha na main jaaun, but day by day aisi news aati jaa rahi hain, Gole ke lekar jaana toh rehne do bhai (I really wanted to go but day by day I hear such sad news from there and I can't think about taking my son and going there).” Bharti and her husband, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, have a son named Laksh, whom they affectionately call Gola. He was born in April 2022.

The comedian was referring to the stampede that happened at the Mahakumbh mela last month. The tragic incident claimed the lives of 30 devotees.

On January 29, surging crowds burst out of police barricades to rush towards a narrow strip of the riverbank at the Maha Kumbh, leading to a stampede.

Authorities said the tragedy occurred between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. as millions of devotees jostled to find a toehold before taking a dip at the holy Sangam nose, smashing through cordons and putting the spotlight on administrative lacunae in preparing for the "Mauni Amavasya", considered by many as the most auspicious moment of the six-week festival.

About the Mahakumbh mela

The Mahakumbh Mela, held in Prayagraj, a revered center of faith and devotion for millions, draws a vast number of pilgrims from across the country and abroad for the sacred Kumbh Snan.

Mahakumbh 2025, which commenced on Paush Purnima (January 13, 2025), is the world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering, attracting devotees from across the globe. The Mahakumbh will continue until Mahashivratri on February 26.