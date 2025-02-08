Actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa attended the Mahakumbh 2025 and took a holy dip along with yogini Ira Trivedi and Pujya Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswatiji

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa

Listen to this article Mahakumbh 2025: Actors Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa take holy dip at Sangam, see pics x 00:00

The ongoing Mahakumbh 2025 has attracted crores of people from across the world. Several celebrities have also been seen at the holy site participating in spiritual rituals. Actors and couple Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa also recently visited the holy site in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj and also sought blessings of spiritual gurus. The couple also shared pictures from their visit to the Mahakumbh on social media. The couple is staying at the Parmarth Niketan Ashram during their visit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa take holy dip at Sangam

The Instagram handle of Parmarth Niketan Ashram shared pictures of the actor couple's visit to Mahakumbh. In the pictures, Raj and Patralekhaa can be seen interacting with spiritual leaders and participating in Sangam snaan along with yogini Ira Trivedi.

The caption along with the pictures read: 'Wonderful to welcome dear and renowned Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao @rajkummar_rao and his wife and actress Patralekhaa @patralekhaa, and divine yogini Ira Trivedi @iratrivedi to Parmarth Niketan Mahakumbh Campsite @parmarthniketan with sacred blessings by HH Pujya Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji @pujyaswamiji as well as special sangam snaan with Pujya Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswatiji'.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parmarth Niketan (@parmarthniketan)

Speaking to ANI, Rao shared his experience of visiting the Mahakumbh Mela. "The atmosphere here is very good. When I went to Maha Kumbh last time with my wife, that experience changed my life. We met Swamiji in Rishikesh and since then we have been meeting him. We took Swami ji's blessings and now we will take a holy bath...it is organised on such a large scale...My best wishes are with all the people and the administration...," he said.

Celebrities from Bollywood and the sports world have also visited the holy place, including actors Hema Malini, Anupam Kher, Bhagyashree, and Milind Soman, as well as poet Kumar Vishwas, cricketer Suresh Raina, wrestler Khali, choreographer Remo D'Souza, and Mahamandaleshwar of Kinnar Akhara, Mamta Kulkarni.Maha Kumbh 2025, which commenced on Paush Purnima (January 13, 2025), is the world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering, attracting devotees from across the globe. The Mahakumbh will continue until Mahashivratri on February 26.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa embark on a new journey

The couple's visit to the holy site comes days after they launched their production house and announced their first film under their production- Netflix film 'Toaster'. Their production house is called Kampa Films. The name Kampa holds personal significance, combining the initials of their mothers’ names, reflecting the couple’s deep gratitude for the values and encouragement their families have given them throughout their journey to becoming two of India’s most respected actors.