Today, on Bharti Singh’s birthday, her friends from 'Laughter Chefs' and her husband Harsh Limbachiya have dropped wishes for her

Bharti Singh turned a year older on July 3

Bharti Singh Birthday 2024: Krushna Abhishek, Harsh Limbachiyaa and others wish the laughter queen

Bharti Singh is one of the most loved television personalities. The star always wins hearts with her fun and loving nature. Today, on Bharti Singh’s birthday, her friends from 'Laughter Chefs' and her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa have dropped wishes for her.

Bharti’s husband Harsh shared a picture of them together and wrote, “To my amazing wife: happy birthday and endless love @bharti.laughterqueen”

Bharti’s close friend and 'Laughter Chefs' participant Krushna Abhishek wrote, “Happy happy birthday meri pyaari behen @bharti.laughterqueen. We really love you a lot. Hamesha proudly kehta hun ki Bharti meri sister hai. I wish the best for you always. Aise hi pagalpanti karti raho, logon ko khush karo aur khush raho. Be happy, healthy, and wealthy always @bharti.laughterqueen.”

“To one of the most beautiful human beings and the most sensitive person I have ever met. I knew @bharti.laughterqueen as only a fab comedian, but working on #laughterchefsunlimitedentertainment, I met a completely different Bharti. A lady with a golden heart whose words will always make you laugh, but beyond that, her heart has such depth and such feeling for everyone. Thank you, Bharti, for lifting me up yesterday when I was so down and thank you for all the love that you give me. I don’t know how to thank you. I can only pray to God that you may have many more birthdays to come and love and live your life to the fullest. Many Happy Returns of the Day. Hamara Heera Hamari Bharti. Love ya,” penned Kashmera Shah while sharing two sweet pictures of them posing on the sets of 'Laughter Chefs'.

“Happy Birthday, Bharti,” wished Arjun Bijlani while sharing a cute collage. "Happy Birthday, meri pyaari didi," wrote Aly Goni.

Rajiv Adatia shared a picture with Bharti and her cute son Gola. While sharing the picture, Rajiv wrote, "Happy Birthday Bharti!! Have a lovely birthday.. Sending you lots of love!! Big Hugs!"