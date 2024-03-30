Haarsh bought a Mercedes-Benz GLS worth Rs 1.3 crore. Sharing a post on Instagram he wrote, “My new car is my happy place.”

Haarsh Limbachiyaa Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Bharti Singh's husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa buys a swanky new car worth Rs 1.3 crore x 00:00

Screenwriter and television host Haarsh Limbachiyaa has made an exorbitant purchase. Haarsh, who is married to comedian Bharti Singh bought a swanky new Mercedes-Benz GLS worth Rs 1.3 crore. Sharing a post on Instagram he wrote, “My new car is my happy place.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Haarsh Limbachiyaa (@haarshlimbachiyaa30)

ADVERTISEMENT

Haarsh Limbachiyaa is currently hosting the kids' singing reality show 'Superstar Singer 3'. Sharing the reason for joining the show, he said being a parent himself, he enjoys being around children. Talking about the show, Haarsh, who has been the host of 'Khatra Khatra Khatra', told IANS: "I am really excited to host 'Superstar Singer 3' for two main reasons. First, I love music, and second and most importantly, I get a chance to witness our country’s young wonders creating magic on stage with their voice."

"Plus, being a parent myself, I have got to learn so much more about kids and I enjoy being around them; they lighten up the atmosphere with their sheer innocence," he added.

Haarsh is married to comedian Bharti Singh, and they have a baby boy named Laksh, born in 2022. The couple tied the knot on 3 December 2017 in an intimate ceremony in Goa.

He said: "Along with adding a touch of entertainment, I will strive to motivate the young ones, keeping them calm and building their confidence, ensuring that they are at ease and having fun along the way."

Haarsh and Bharti courted controversy in 2020 after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raided their production office and house and seized 86.5 grams of ganja (cannabis). "Both Bharti and her husband Haarsh Limbachiya accepted consumption of Ganja."The search was conducted as part of a probe by the NCB into alleged drug use in the entertainment industry," an official had said. In 2022, the NCB filed a 200-page chargesheet against the couple before the court in connection with the case.

On the work front, Haarsh is a screenwriter who has worked on shows like 'Comedy Circus Ke Tansen', 'Comedy Nights Bachao' and 'Comedy Nights Live'. He has also written dialogues for 'PM Narendra Modi' - the biopic starring Vivek Oberoi. He turned lyricist for the titular track of 'Malang' and also had a cameo in 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' starring Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, and Dharmendra. The film is directed by Karan Johar. Haarsh and Bharti also participated in the reality show 'Nach Baliye 8'.

(With inputs from Agencies)