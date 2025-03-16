While time and again, Avinash Mishra confessed his feelings for Eisha Singh, claiming that he is single, there has been a buzz that Avinash was dating TV actress Bhavika Sharma

Listen to this article Loyalty isn’t forever: Avinash Mishra’s rumoured gf Bhavika Sharma shares cryptic note amid his growing closeness with Eisha Singh x 00:00

Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh, who were a part of Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 18, became very close friends during their time inside the house. While time and again, Avinash Mishra confessed his feelings for Eisha Singh, claiming that he is single, there has been a buzz that Avinash was dating TV actress Bhavika Sharma before he entered the Bigg Boss house. Now, with the growing closeness between Eisha Singh and Avinash Mishra, the latter's alleged girlfriend has shared a cryptic post.

Bhavika Sharma’s cryptic post

On Saturday, Bhavika shared a mirror selfie on her Instagram story, wearing a yellow outfit. While sharing the post, Bhavika wrote, “Turns out, loyalty isn’t forever. But looking good? That’s forever." This post has left netizens puzzled, wondering if it is a dig at Avinash Mishra.

Avinash Mishra rubishes rumours of being in a relationship

While Avinash has always denied dating Bhavika, he still follows her on Instagram, whereas the latter has unfollowed him on social media. Earlier, Avinash had rubbished all the rumors by claiming he is single. Reacting to the rumors, Avinash shared, "I know one name is doing the rounds, and I’m okay with being dragged with one name. If it were five or six, that would’ve been a problem. But there’s no truth to these rumors. What I am doing here is genuine."

Eisha Singh on life after Bigg Boss

Back at home, Eisha Singh recalls walking out of the shower with a sense of confusion, searching her room for the mic that served as a uniform of sorts for the housemates. Giving Mid-Day a peek into the mental toll the show has taken, she shares, “Often, when my mom serves me food, I begin to [ration] my meals in a bid to ensure that everyone in the house has a sizable portion. My mom has to remind me that I could eat as I pleased, and I no longer needed to divide the food [among 18 contestants]. She also stopped me when I went to do the dishes, reminding me that I didn’t have to do that anymore either. I often find myself zoning out. It’s like, I’m physically here, but mentally, I don’t know where I am. It’s an out-of-body experience, and that is puzzling,” confesses Singh, who was evicted in the finale episode that concluded on January 19.