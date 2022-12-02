×
Breaking News
Covid-19: Mumbai reports five new cases
Mumbai local train update: No day block on Western Railway on December 4
South Korean vlogger case: Court extends police custody of 2 accused till Dec 5
Congress likely to conclude Bharat Jodo Yatra on Republic Day: Sources
Shraddha murder case: Chess keeps Aftab engaged in Tihar Jail, says Police

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Big B gets a special painting from KBC 14 contestant

Big B gets a special painting from 'KBC 14' contestant

Updated on: 02 December,2022 10:51 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan will be receiving a special gift from 'KBC 14' contestant Chandrashekhar Chaurasiya. The 30-year-old hails from Korba in Chhattisgarh. He will give a painting to the host that highlights Chhattisgarh's art

Big B gets a special painting from 'KBC 14' contestant

Pic Courtesy: IANS


Megastar Amitabh Bachchan will be receiving a special gift from 'KBC 14' contestant Chandrashekhar Chaurasiya. The 30-year-old hails from Korba in Chhattisgarh. He will give a painting to the host that highlights Chhattisgarh's art.

Big B and Chandrashekhar will have an interesting conversation about the paintings of Raja Ravi Verma. Then they will discuss various art styles of Chhattisgarh such as Rajwar painting and Paira art. Chandrashekhar would reveal that he learned these styles during the lockdown period.


Also Read: Playing Karuna in 'Hasratein' was challenging, says Adaa Khan

A government job aspirant, Chandrashekhar will also talk about his grandmother's admiration for Big B and share an interesting anecdote about her frustration with Chandrashekhar because of the lack of screen time given to Big B in the 2000 movie 'Mohabbatein'.

Chandrashekhar says: "Mohabbatein was in the theatres and we were going to watch the movie. My grandmother was not going and all of us insisted by saying that it is Amitabh Bachchan's movie. She was then coerced to come. When we were watching the movie we saw that you had a good amount of screen time at the beginning of the movie but by the end, you did not."



Also Read: Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash take the internet by storm with their chemistry

"Then and there, my Nani started scolding my mausi (aunt) there and then saying, 'What is this? I cannot see Amit Ji. Why have you brought me here? You said Amit Ji is in the movie but there is so little of him.'" Big B then talks to Chandrashekar's grandmother virtually.


Has Bigg Boss 16 lived up to your expectations?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
amitabh bachchan kaun banega crorepati tv show TV updates TV News Entertainment News Entertainment News Update Entertainment Buzz

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK