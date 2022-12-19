Breaking News
'Bigg Boss 16': Archana, Tina get into serious fight over cooking chicken for Shalin

Updated on: 19 December,2022 11:47 AM IST  |  Mumbai
In a promo, Tina and Archana are seen fighting because of Shalin's chicken quarrel

Bigg Boss 16/PR image


In the upcoming episode of 'Bigg Boss 16', cooking chicken will be seen as a bone of contention between Tina Datta, Archana Gautam and Shalin Bhanot. In a promo, Tina and Archana are seen fighting because of Shalin's chicken quarrel.


Tina was seen telling Shalin who was standing near the kitchen: "I had asked her to make chicken and she says I am not making." Shalin was standing in the kitchen along with Tina and Archana who were bickering because Tina had earlier asked Archana to make chicken for Shalin but she refused to do so which further caused a quarrel between them.



Archana gave a stern reply to Tina saying: "I am not your servant, have I come here for you and did you get me here that I make chicken for you. I have very good upbringing raapta marne ka ulta." Tina then shouts: "Tu tu kar ke upar bhi aa jati hai. Aeyyyyyyy."


