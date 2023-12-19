Breaking News
Bigg Boss 17 episode highlight: Munawar Faruqui breaks down in tears as he misses ex-girlfriend Nazila; Ankita Lokhande talks about Sushant

Updated on: 19 December,2023 11:55 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Shachi Chaturvedi | shachi.chaturvedi@mid-day.com

Bigg Boss 17 episode highlights: Bigg Boss is not sparing anyone this year. After Samarth Jurel's entry and a shocking revelation about Isha Malviya's relationship, it seems it's stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui's turn



In pic: Munawar Faruqui and Nazila Sitaishi


Bigg Boss 17 episode highlights: Bigg Boss is not sparing anyone this year. After Samarth Jurel's entry and a shocking revelation about Isha Malviya's relationship, it seems it's stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui's turn. Munawar's supposed ex-girlfriend Ayesha Khan entered the house last night, shaking the comedian's world.


The influencer made several allegations against Munawar for cheating and two-timing her. In today's episode, it was another rollercoaster for Munawar due to the same reasons. The comedian, who has been claiming that he is now dating Nazila, confirmed that he has ended things with her but still has feelings for his ex-girlfriend.


In today's episode, Munawar Faruqui was seen discussing the situation with Ayesha and trying to explain that he had not cheated on anyone. Ayesha walked out of the conversation midway as she didn't want to play the sympathy card by crying. Later in the episode, Munawar Faruqui broke down in tears while having a conversation with Abhishek. He was seen explaining that Nazila Sitaishi hadn't done anything wrong, and he still loves her, not wanting to lose her. After Munawar's breakdown, Rinku Singh and Abhishek Kumar were seen consoling him and assuring him that things would be fine.


As if all this drama wasn't enough for the day, Mannara Chopra and Ankita Lokhande indulged in a heated argument. Things escalated when Ankita overheard Mannara back-biting about the actress, resulting in a verbal spat.

At the end of the episode, Ankita Lokhande remembered the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and shared that she used to lie about her relationship status with the 'Chhichhore' star post their breakup.

For the unversed, today Nazila went live and talked about her relationship status with Munawar. Nazia shared, "I was not aware of Ayesha and Munawar being together, I was being told a completely different story and I was made to believe that I was the only person in his life, I was the only female he was in love with but it was not true and there were a lot of other girls involved that I don’t want to talk about."

For those unfamiliar, with the show's schedule, it airs from Monday to Friday at 10 p.m. on Colors TV and Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 p.m. You can also watch 24/7 live updates streaming on JioCinema and Jio TV. Salman Khan graces the show as a host on Friday and Saturday.

Bigg Boss 17 Munawar Faruqui Entertainment News Entertainment Top Stories ankita lokhande

