Bigg Boss 17 Day 54: Isha Malviya calls Abhishek Kumar 'mannerless' as war of words almost turns physical

Bigg Boss 17 Day 54: The reality is creating a lot of buzz with the daily-changing dynamics and regular arguments, keeping people on the edge of their seats. Today was no exception, as a huge argument between ex-Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar broke out. The two were seen getting into a heated argument where Isha even pushed Abhishek. Housemates had to intervene so that the two did not get into a physical altercation.

The episode kicked off with an intense fight between Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar, foreshadowing what was to come back 10 times worse in the later part of the episode. Isha and her current partner Samarth Jurel continually taunted Abhishek by calling him a 'Janwar', with Samarth even saying 'Zindagi barbad hai tumhari" to Abhishek. It was indeed an eventful morning in the Bigg Boss 17 house.

Privately, Samarth Jurel asked Isha to stay in 'Akkad' and 'Aukaat' while asking her to control her words and not stoop down to anyone else's level.

Things took a turn for the worse during the immunity task. Bigg Boss announced the intriguing power play immunity task, which took place between Arun Mashettey and Neil Bhatt. Abhishek, Ankita Lokhande and Rinku Dhawan batted for Neil; Munwar was on Arun's team.

Neil Bhatt called Munawar out for cheating and winning the task; at the same time, Abhishek was seen trying to school Khanzaadi as she was on Munawar's team. Abhishek continually called out Khanzaadi during the tasks at hand, and Isha Malviya instantly got charged up and accused him of instigating a fight.

Isha very clearly tells Abhishek, 'badtameezi matt Karna' after which she pushes the actor. This does not sit well with the actor, who suddenly charges at her. Their war of words turned into an almost physical one as Isha pushed him away and called him'mannerless'.

Amidst Abhishek screaming at Isha, 'Iss ne dhakka kaise marra' which warranted Khanzaadi and Samarth intervening before it got worse. The house however was all riled up, almost everyone was engaging in fights.

After Sunny’s elimination, the house is currently left with 14 contestants, which include Sana Raees Khan, Anurag Dobhal, Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mashettey, Firoza Khan, Samarth Jurel, and Mannara Chopra.

For those unfamiliar with the show's schedule, it airs from Monday to Friday at 10 p.m. on Colors TV and Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 p.m. You can also watch 24/7 live updates streaming on JioCinema and Jio TV.