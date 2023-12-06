Bigg Boss 17 Day 53: Arun and Aishwarya get power; Ankita and Vicky's relationship hits rock bottom

Bigg Boss 17 Day 53: Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's relationship had taken a dramatic turn in the show

In Pic: Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain (Pic/Instagram)

Bigg Boss 17 Day 53:

Bigg Boss 17 Day 53: The reality ahow is creating a lot of buzz with the daily-changing dynamics and regular arguments, keeping people on the edge of their seats. Today was no exception, as after a huge argument between Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui last night, the developments in today's episode were the cherry on the cake. Both of them were seen taunting each other.

Further in the episode, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's relationship had taken a dramatic turn in the show 'Bigg Boss 17’. After Bigg Boss announced that the houses are open again, Ankita was called to the therapy room, where she was seen requesting Bigg Boss to place her in the 'Dil' room. However, Bigg Boss made a surprising proposition, stating that she must nominate her husband Vicky for the entire season.

Ankita refused the offer and left the room. Subsequently, it was disclosed that the same offer had been extended to Vicky, which was declined. During his time in the therapy room, Vicky suggested that he wants to nominate Anurag Dobhal. Later, when he came out, Ankita asked several questions to Vicky, which turned into a heated exchange between the couple. Ankita questioned Vicky, asking if he was using her like a game. Vicky responded, "Everything is a game, and that's my game."

In another twist, 'Bigg Boss' presented an interesting proposition for contestants who hadn't been to the Dimaag Makaan yet. This relocation opportunity allowed them to pitch themselves as the ultimate Dimaagwale, vying for power and authority. Contestants tried to convince Bigg Boss that they were the perfect fit to rule the roost in the Dimaag Makaan. The master of the house revealed that two contestants, whose individual journeys had not been highlighted, would be given the chance to take charge of the house while residing in the Dimaag Makaan, and these two will be Arun Mashettey and Aishwarya Sharma.

After Sunny’s elimination, currently, the house is left with 14 contestants, which include Sana Raees Khan, Anurag Dobhal, Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mashettey, Firoza Khan, Samarth Jurel, and Mannara Chopra.

For those unfamiliar with the show's schedule, it airs from Monday to Friday at 10 p.m. on Colors TV and Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 p.m. You can also watch 24/7 live updates streaming on JioCinema and Jio TV.