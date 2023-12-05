Breaking News
Cyclone Michaung: Five killed in Chennai amid heavy rain; airfield closed till morning
Gokhale Bridge: Girder installation for first phase has been completed, says BMC
Dr BR Ambedkar death anniversary: CR to run special trains, extra services
Mumbai: Four held with 60 gm mephedrone worth Rs 12 lakh
Mumbai: 50-year-old man held for flashing minor girls in Kandivali
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Bigg Boss 17 Munawar Mannaras fight takes centre stage

‘Bigg Boss 17’: Munawar & Mannara’s fight takes centre stage

Updated on: 05 December,2023 07:04 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

In the upcoming episode of ‘Bigg Boss 17’, best friends Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui friendship have hit a rough patch

‘Bigg Boss 17’: Munawar & Mannara’s fight takes centre stage

In pic: Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra

Listen to this article
‘Bigg Boss 17’: Munawar & Mannara’s fight takes centre stage
x
00:00

In the upcoming episode of ‘Bigg Boss 17’, best friends Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui friendship have hit a rough patch after their equation soured when Mannara tried to reach out to Munawar, only to find their friendship strained.


She is visibly upset that Munawar Faruqui seems to be distancing himself due to others' perceptions of her closeness to the shaayar.


Before she could fully express her feelings, Munawar abruptly storms off in a fit of frustration. Their rift stems from Mannara's repeated assertions of not wanting to be influenced or overshadowed by anyone in the house, something that didn't sit well with Munawar.


The tension escalates as Mannara is hurt by Munawar's sudden change in behaviour, to which he coldly retorts that he simply doesn't want to talk to her anymore. Things take a snarky turn when Mannara sarcastically thanks Munawar for hurting her, triggering an enraged response from Munawar, who snaps back at her, asking her to get lost.

The kitchen chaos takes centre stage as Sana Raees Khan faces a mountain of dishes she's in no mood to tackle.

Tagged as a slacker, she's under fire for letting the pots and pans pile up, drawing criticism from all corners of the house.

Munawar, concerned about the hygiene repercussions, raises the alarm about flies swarming over the neglected dishes, making life uncomfortable for everyone in the chowk.

However, Vicky Jain, Anurag Dobhal, and Arun Srikanth are unwilling to step in and lend a hand in Sana's place.

As tensions flare over unwashed dishes, the plot thickens when ‘Bigg Boss’ summons Sana to the confession room with an interesting proposition.

Sana is offered a tempting deal: give up half of the entire ration meant for the housemates in exchange for freedom from her household duties.

After Sana opts for freedom, the housemates are far from pleased, accusing her of making them suffer just to get rid of responsibilities.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Bigg Boss ankita lokhande Vicky Jain mannara Munawar Faruqui

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK