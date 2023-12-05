KBC 15: Amitabh Bachchan asked this question about Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan on the game show

KBC 15: For Rs 2000, a contestant on the show was asked about Shah Rukh Khan's film 'Jawan' by host Amitabh Bachchan

The popular TV game show Kaun Banega Crorepati sees contestants getting asked tough questions about various topics. From politics to geography, history, science to art and cinema, the quiz show can test contestants with questions from across the globe. Recently, on the going season of KBC, host Amitabh Bachchan asked a contestant a question about the blockbuster pan-India action thriller 'Jawan' directed by Atlee. The film starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead was released in theatres in September.

The question asked by Amitabh Bachchan was for Rs 2000 i.e the second question of the game show. She had only 45 seconds to answer the question. Amitabh asked, “What is the relation between the two characters played by Shah Rukh Khan, Vikram Rathore and Azad, in the film Jawan?” The options were: A. Brothers B. Grandfather-grandson C. Father-son D. Uncle-nephew.

The contestant was quick to give the answer- Father-son - and got it correct along with a thunderous applause from the studio audience. However, Bachchan did not provide any trivia related to the the question as he usually does. This might be because the first five questions of the game are wrapped up quickly due to the easy level of the round.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, who have shared screen in multiple films recently joined hands for the brand campaign of a popular masala brand. The duo has worked together in films like 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', 'Kabhi Alivida Naa Kehna', 'Mohabbatein', and 'Veer Zaara'. They played father-son role in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' and 'Veer Zaraa'

Apart from Bachchahn, Shah Rukh Khan is the only actor besides Amitabh who has hosted the Hindi version of Kaun Banega Crorepati. He replaced Amitabh as the host for Season 3 in 2007, before the senior actor reclaimed his hosting duties from the next season.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan has had a successful year at the movies with the release of 'Pathaan' and 'Jawan'. Both films were massive hits and registered box office records. He will next be seen in the film 'Dunki' so-starring Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, etc.