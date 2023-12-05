Breaking News
Cyclone Michaung: Five killed in Chennai amid heavy rain; airfield closed till morning
Gokhale Bridge: Girder installation for first phase has been completed, says BMC
Dr BR Ambedkar death anniversary: CR to run special trains, extra services
Mumbai: Four held with 60 gm mephedrone worth Rs 12 lakh
Mumbai: 50-year-old man held for flashing minor girls in Kandivali
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Will SRK make a comeback on Koffee with Karan See what Karan Johar has to say

Will SRK make a comeback on 'Koffee with Karan'? See what Karan Johar has to say

Updated on: 05 December,2023 07:29 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

On Monday, Koffee With Karan's host Karan Johar hosted a press event, where he answered several questions related to the show

Will SRK make a comeback on 'Koffee with Karan'? See what Karan Johar has to say

Shah Rukh Khan with Karan Johar. Picture Courtesy/Karan Johar's Instagram account

Listen to this article
Will SRK make a comeback on 'Koffee with Karan'? See what Karan Johar has to say
x
00:00

Bollywood lovers would love to watch superstar Shah Rukh Khan gracing famous 'Koffee with Karan' couch as it's been a long time since he last graced the Koffee couch. He last appeared on KWK back in 2016 for Season 5's premiere episode with his 'Dear Zindagi' co-star Alia Bhatt.


On Monday, Karan hosted a press event, where he answered several questions related to the show.


He also spilled the beans on whether King Khan will be seen on KWK 8 or not! However, as per Karan's answer, it seems like SRK may not make an appearance on his show anytime soon.


"I just know that if there is any megastar who has earned his right to speak when he needs to, it is Shah Rukh Khan. I, of all the people, have been his closest friend and family and should understand that. I have that leverage because he is family to me. I can ask him and request him. He has never said no to me. So I never asked," Karan said.

"Because I know he didn't want to be in that situation where he has to say no to me. I pick and choose what I ask for. He is somebody who matters the world to me. He is family to me. He is my older brother, he is everything. I know when the time is right, I will ask him. And I know when he wants to speak, he will," he added.

Karan said he would ask SRK to be a part of the show when the right time is there.

"I know when the right time is there, I will ask him and when he has to speak, he will and when he does I know it will be extraordinary because no one gives interviews better than Shah Rukh Khan. Nobody speaks better than him. When he speaks on a global platform or on a National platform, he is just a wizard of words and truly the emperor of not just entertainment on screen, but also offscreen and all our collective love for him is because of the man that he has been to us offscreen," he said.

Karan is currently busy hosting the eighth season of 'Koffee with Karan', which streams on Disney+ Hotstar.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

karan johar Shah Rukh Khan koffee with karan Disney Plus Hotstar Web Series News Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK