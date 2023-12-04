Koffee With Karan 8: Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal will be gracing the couch on Karan Johar's show next. The two actors have worked together in Govinda Naam Mera

Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani

Listen to this article Koffee With Karan 8: Kiara Advani talks about Sidharth's proposal, Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina's nickname for him x 00:00

'Govinda Naam Mera' co-stars Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani are all set to appear as guests on Karan Johar's popular chat show 'Koffee With Karan 8'. Apart from having worked together, the two actors also recently tied the knot with their respective partners. Both the personalities married actors. While Kiara Advani is married to Sidharth Malhotra, Vicky Kaushal is married to Katrina Kaif.

In the promo of the upcoming Koffee With Karan episode, Kiara and Katrina are seen talking about their respective partners. Kiara who got married to Sidharth in February this year revealed that he was proposed to in Rome. The two had met on the sets of Shershaah, their first film together. Sidharth had appeared with Vicky Kaushal in the previous season. Kiara revealed that Sidharth had proposed to her before he was scheduled to shoot for the episode. "He played it really well," said Vicky referring to how Sidharth was quiet about his relationship during that episode.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Meanwhile, Vicky revealed that Katrina calls him 'Boo Boo', 'Baby' and 'Aeee'. Kiara reveals that they call each other 'Monkey'. Kiara also said that she looks into her partner's phone when he is using it. The two also said that they are messier than their respective partners.

At the beginning of the episode, Vicky Kaushal tells Karan Johar, "Hum Karan yaha Shudhi karne aaya hai". We wonder if the duo will be headlining Karan's ambitious fim Shuddhi, that has been on the back burner for a long time.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal's biographical drama 'Sam Bahadur' recently hit the screens. The film sees him play the role of Field Marshall Sam Manekshaw, a hero of the Indian army. The film directed by Meghna Gulzar also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Kiara Advani was last seen in the film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' opposite Kartik Aaryan. She has 'Game Changer' with Ram Charan and 'War 2' with Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan in the pipeline. Reportedly, she is also being considered to play the role of Roma in the upcoming Don 3 starring Ranveer Singh in the title role.