Sachin Tendulkar praises Vicky Kaushal's acting in Sam Bahadur

Updated on: 04 December,2023 07:35 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent

Vicky Kaushal has acted so well that it feels like Sam Bahadur is right in front of us. #sambahadur"

Sachin Tendulkar praises Vicky Kaushal’s acting in Sam Bahadur

Vicky Kaushal and Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar praises Vicky Kaushal’s acting in Sam Bahadur
India cricket great Sachin Tendulkar has hailed Vicky Kaushal's acting in his latest movie, Sam Bahadur. On Sunday, he Instagrammed this picture (right) with his wife Anjali and Kaushal for his 45.3 million followers.


He wrote: "Loved Sam Bahadur. A must watch film for all generations to know the history of our country, and to understand the courage and sacrifices made by Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. Vicky Kaushal has acted so well that it feels like Sam Bahadur is right in front of us. #sambahadur"


