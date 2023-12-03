PCB’s Riaz removes Butt from selection panel

Butt, 39, who had made a return to cricket in 2016 after serving a five-year ban for spot-fixing, was on Friday named as consultant member to the chief selector, Riaz.

Wahab Riaz

A day after Pakistan chief selector Wahab Riaz included the tainted former captain Salman Butt in the national selection panel, he reversed the decision following a “thorough review”.

A statement issued by the PCB said, “Chief selector Wahab Riaz has opted to reverse his decision to induct Salman Butt as a consultant member to the selection committee.”

