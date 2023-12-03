Rahane’s 78 in vain as Mumbai lose to Tripura

Despite the loss, Mumbai are firmly on course for a quarter-final berth as they are still on top of the group with 20 points from six games and a match left.

Minnows Tripura earned a well-deserved 53-run victory over heavyweights Mumbai in a rain-affected group ‘A’ league match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy here on Sunday. Despite the loss, Mumbai are firmly on course for a quarter-final berth as they are still on top of the group with 20 points from six games and a match left.

Tripura post 288-5

Batting first, Tripura scored a competitive 288 for 5 in 50 overs. In reply, Mumbai’s revised target was 265 in 43 overs, courtesy VJD method used as rain-rule for domestic games. But Tripura did well to bowl out Ajinkya Rahane’s side for 211 in 40.3 overs with seamer Manisankar Murasingh finishing with 4 for 23 in 8.4 overs after having a smashed a half-century in the morning. Skipper Rahane scored 78 off 84 balls but against a not-so-formidable Tripura attack, the former India skipper never looked comfortable.

Delhi beat Chandigarh

In Ahmedabad, Himmat Singh blazed his way to an unbeaten 132 off 100 balls as Delhi beat Chandigarh by 69 runs but will still find it difficult to make it to quarter-final of the national one day championship, with just 12 points after six games and only a match left.

