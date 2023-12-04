Surya bhai gives a lot of freedom. We had played in a few batting-friendly pitches earlier in the series but he said wherever there are challenges opportunities too will be there. The second ball was an inch-perfect yorker on the off-stump as Wade could only squirt it back to the bowler

Arshdeep Singh (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article IND vs AUS 5th T20I: Arshdeep Singh expresses his thoughts during the final over x 00:00

The pacer was effusive in his praise for the way Suryakumar led the side

After conceding 37 runs in his three-over spell on Chinnaswamy Stadium's unenergetic pitch, Arshdeep Singh was left with no further plans. But, later he got an opportunity to redeem himself in the final over of the fifth T20I match between India and Australia. The left-arm Indian speedster grabbed the opportunity with both hands to help India seal the series by 4-1 against Australia.

Arshdeep picked the wicket of Australia's skipper Matthew Wade on his fourth over's third delivery. Wade was striking the ball pretty well but later got caught in the hands of Shreyas Iyer.

So, what was going through his mind when captain Suryakumar Yadav tossed the ball to him ahead of the 20th over?

I did not feel that it was bowling-friendly conditions as I bowled a lot of loose deliveries, Arshdeep began his post-match press meet, even allowing himself the luxury of a relieved chuckle.

The 24-year-old had in front of him an in-touch Matthew Wade and Arshdeep surprised him with a bouncer outside the off-stump and to be fair to the Aussies captain that ball ought to have been called a wide for the height.

The second ball was an inch-perfect yorker on the off-stump as Wade could only squirt it back to the bowler.

Arshdeep missed a yorker again off the third delivery, but the low full-toss was enough for him to get the wicket of Wade through a catch in the deep by Shreyas Iyer.

Arshdeep thought the match turned in India's favour at that moment.

I was just thinking that I have nothing to lose as I have already given away a lot of runs. Surya bhai was also saying the same thing that 'let's see how it goes.'

My gut feeling was to bowl a bouncer off the first ball to put some doubt in Wade's mind and once I got his wicket the belief came (in me) that we can win this match, said Arshdeep.

The pacer was effusive in his praise for the way Suryakumar led the side during this series.

Surya bhai gives a lot of freedom. We had played in a few batting-friendly pitches earlier in the series but he said wherever there are challenges opportunities too will be there.

He was telling us not to worry about the results but to focus on the process and force the batsmen to score runs off good deliveries. He never put us under pressure, he said.

Arshdeep emphasised his point while giving context to it with the example of the last over here.

He told me to bowl whatever I wanted to in the death overs and his full support will be there. Sometimes, he gives a bit of input, you know, this kind of ball will be good at this stage, he added.

Arshdeep was not yet ready to think more deeply about India's tour to South Africa, beginning in a week's time.

Right now, we are focusing on this series. We are not looking too far ahead (in terms of the South Africa tour) and once we go there and see the conditions, will take a call accordingly, he said.

(With PTI Inputs)