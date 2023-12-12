Bigg Boss 17: Colors TV has shared an interesting promo of the upcoming episode, and it is all things fun

In pic: Munawar Faruqui

Listen to this article Bigg Boss 17: From choosing between Munawar's show & luxury ration to hilarious stand-up act, here's what to expect from today's episode x 00:00

Bigg Boss 17 is currently keeping the audience at the edge of their seats, with every day bringing more drama and emotional turmoil. Yesterday's episode was quite a depressing one, with several fights going on, but today's episode promises to be the exact opposite.

Colors TV has shared an interesting promo of the upcoming episode, and it is all things fun. The promo has the much-loved stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui doing what he does best. The clip shows him performing a stand-up act for the housemates.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the promo, the housemates are given a choice to choose between buying luxury ration for themselves or attending Munawar's show, and it looks like the comedian has convinced everyone to watch him live. While sharing the promo, the channel wrote, "Get ready for your dose of laughter as the king of standup comedy, Munawar gears up to blow your mind. Dekhiye #BiggBoss17, Mon-Fri 10PM & Sat-Sun 9:30PM sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

In another clip, they wrote, "Bigg Boss ke ghar mein goonjegi sadasyon ki laughter, jab perform karenge the one and only Munawar . Dekhiye #BiggBoss17, Mon-Fri 10PM & Sat-Sun 9:30PM sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

As soon as the promos were out fans started commenting on them. One fan wrote, “Munawar rock mannara shock”. Another fan shared, “âªIt’s going to be the most entertaining episode of this seasonâ¬ ”. “One off the best episode today excited for today to watch,” wrote a third fan.

After Sana Raees’s elimination, currently, the house is left with 14 contestants, which include, Anurag Dobhal, Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mashettey, Firoza Khan, Samarth Jurel, Mannara Chopra and new wild card Aoora

For those unfamiliar, with the show's schedule, it airs from Monday to Friday at 10 p.m. on Colors TV and Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 p.m. You can also watch 24/7 live updates streaming on JioCinema and Jio TV. Salman Khan graces the show as an host on Friday and Saturday.