Breaking News
Mumbai cop killed after his throat gets slit by kite string in Vakola
Maharashtra reports 50 new Covid-19 cases; nine of them JN.1 infections
Maharashtra: Seven college students booked for attacking, injuring teen in Thane
Mumbai: Man killed, five injured in firing in Chunabhatti
WFI suspension: Sharad Pawar-led NCP calls it farce
shot-button
Merry Christmas Merry Christmas
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Bigg Boss 17 Isha Malviya decides whos evicted from show says meri jisse nahi jamegi

‘Bigg Boss 17’: Isha Malviya decides who’s evicted from show, says ‘meri jisse nahi jamegi’

Updated on: 24 December,2023 10:28 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Bigg Boss 17: In the upcoming episode of ‘Bigg Boss 17’, house captain Isha Malviya will be seen deciding who will be evicted amongst those that are nominated, depending on who has broken rules

‘Bigg Boss 17’: Isha Malviya decides who’s evicted from show, says ‘meri jisse nahi jamegi’

In Pic: Isha Malviya (Pic/Instagram)

Listen to this article
‘Bigg Boss 17’: Isha Malviya decides who’s evicted from show, says ‘meri jisse nahi jamegi’
x
00:00

In the upcoming episode of ‘Bigg Boss 17’, house captain Isha Malviya will be seen deciding who will be evicted amongst those that are nominated, depending on who has broken rules.


This week’s nominated contestants include Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt, Neil Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande and Anurag Dobhal.


In a promo shared by the channel, Isha is called in the archive room where Bigg Boss is tells her: “Rules break ke aadhaar par kaun is hafte beghar hota hai faisla hoga apka.”


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Isha said that she would like to oust the person who she doesn’t get along with much.

“Main chaahungi jinse meri kam level pe banti hai main unko haataun,” she said.

Going by the reaction of Neil Bhatt, it seems his wife Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt was shown the exit door.

Upon hearing the decision taken by Isha, Neil said: “What? Rule break pe.”

Munawar Farqui said: “What a stupid decision.”

Isha in the garden area is heard telling housemates that it was her call.

To which, Neil said: “You dont deserve to be here.”

Isha replied: “Meri jisse nahi jamegi woh jaao.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Bigg Boss 17 ankita lokhande Vicky Jain Munawar Faruqui Entertainment Top Stories Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK