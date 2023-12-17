Every day in the house is a roller coaster and the new episode is nothing less than a wild ride. In the latest episode of ‘Bigg Boss 17’, a major showdown takes place between Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt and Ankita Lokhande. Munawar's ex is also seen making an entry into the house

Bigg Boss 17: Every day in the house is a roller coaster and the new episode is nothing less than a wild ride. In the latest episode of ‘Bigg Boss 17’, a major showdown takes place between Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt and Ankita Lokhande, where the two will be seen coming on each other with heated words.

The episode's highlight is Neil Bhatt and Vicky Jain fighting. During the fight, Neil says: “Tu kaun hai.. Chori pe seena zori.”

To which, Vicky retorts by saying “Relax” and then pointing at Neil’s wife Aishwarya tells him to control her.

Ankita Lokhande and Aishwarya Bhatt engage in a war of words

Aishwarya Bhatt comes charging at Vicky and says: “Kya bola control kar tu khud ko control kar. Khud ki wife ko control kar. Tu mujhe control kar wayega. Hai kaun tu?” Looking at this, Ankita comments: “Yehi hai reality Aishwarya ki… Sambhal neil Aishwarya ko sambhal usko zaroorat hai teri.”

Aishwarya then charged towards Ankita and said: “Tu fake aurat tu khu ko sambhaal. Mainai khud ko ache se sambhaala hua hai.” She then tries to pull a stuffed toy Ankita is seen holding, to which, Ankita said: “ Dont you dare girl. Get out. Don’t show your class.”

She then says her husband has been after her for fights since the time she has entered the show. “Mere pati ko nahi hai tujh jaisi aurat main,” replies Aishwarya in anger. A zapped Ankita then asks what she means by “Tujh jaisi aurat.”

To which, Aishwarya said: “Badtameez aurat.” Ankita then said that Aishwarya is showing her class.

Munawar Faruqi's ex Ayesha Khan enters the house

Munawar Faruqi's ex, Ayesha Khan also entered the house. The new contestant is in the house with an expectation of an apology from her ex, Munawar for the promises he made to her. Specifically, a promise of marriage!

After Khanzaadi aka Firoza Khan’s elimination, currently, the house is left with 13 contestants, which include, Anurag Dobhal, Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mashettey, Firoza Khan, Samarth Jurel, Mannara Chopra and new wild card Aoora

For those unfamiliar, with the show's schedule, it airs from Monday to Friday at 10 p.m. on Colors TV and Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 p.m. You can also watch 24/7 live updates streaming on JioCinema and Jio TV. Salman Khan graces the show as a host on Friday and Saturday.

(With inputs from IANS)