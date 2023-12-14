In today's episode, Bigg Boss exposes Ankita Lokhande for coaxing doctors who came to treat her to give her information from the outside. Bigg Boss called 'Captain' Munawar into the therapy room and allowed him to access the recordings between Ankita and the doctor

Munawar Faruqui and Ankita Lokhande

Bigg Boss 17 is an unpredictable show that has kept its viewers on the edge of their seats with new twists and turns every season. So far, season 17 has lived up to expectations with its secrets and surprises. In today's episode, Munawar Faruqui takes the limelight as he is given a special boon.

Ankita Lokhande's conversation with the doctor asking 'Bahar kaun strong hai?' gets leaked

In today's episode, Bigg Boss exposes Ankita Lokhande for coaxing doctors who came to treat her to give her information from the outside. Bigg Boss called 'Captain' Munawar into the therapy room and allowed him to access the recordings between Ankita and the doctor. Bigg Boss then asked Munawar to take his decision on how he would like to punish the actress for the clear breach of house rules.

Munawar Faruqui proceeds to go to the housemates and spill the tea. He announces, "Vicky bhai aur Ankita Lokhande, aapke liye medical treatment jo bhi hai, mere liye is game me unfair hai. (Vicky and Ankita, whatever medical treatment you have outside, for me, it's unfair in this game.)” Munawar continues to reveal the statement asked by Ankita to the doctor, "Bahar kaun strong hai? (Who is looking strong from the outside?)”

Ankita Lokhande defends herself and says, "Yeh mere shabd hi nahi hai Muna'. Munawar immediately rejects the claim and says, "Aap jhuth bol rahe ho." Abhishek Kumar decided to jump in and give his own opinion. He said, "Hamare liye bahut unfair hai." Munawar continues, "Mere hisab se vo (medical treatment) cancel hona chahiye." Vicky then hugs Ankita Lokhande and says, "I am sorry."

Housemates participate in a rap battle

The housemates will also channel their inner rappers, as they will be seen performing a rap battle in the upcoming task for the show.

Contestants will be divided into two teams for the exciting Glance Smart Lock Screen Task. The task will require them to write a poem and a rap talking about the features of the lock screen platform, and they will perform for the co-contestants as well as the audience, and the winning team will receive an exciting hamper.

While the task seems intriguing in itself, it seems that the teams will be strategically arranged to instigate arguments. Team A will consist of Munawar, Mannara, Isha, and Ankita, while Team B will include Samarth, Abhishek, Khanzaadi, and Arun.

Mannara and Ankita have been consistently clashing with each other without any semblance of respect for one another. Abhishek and Samarth, on the other hand, also engaged in several heated arguments recently, particularly centred around Isha and how Abhishek treats and talks about her.

Both teams possess their advantages as well. Munawar is a talented shayar, and Khanzaad is a skilled rapper. We can also expect the presence of the intricate love triangle between Abhishek, Isha, and Samarth to disrupt the task at hand once again.