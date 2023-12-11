In today's episode, Abhishek Kumar was seen talking to Ankita Lokhande about Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel’s physical closeness

In Pic: Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel

Listen to this article Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek argues with Vicky and further shares his discomfort with seeing Isha and Samarth's closeness x 00:00

In today's episode of 'Bigg Boss 17,' Abhishek Kumar was seen talking to Ankita Lokhande about Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel’s physical closeness in the house. Abhishek shared that he felt uncomfortable and poured his feelings out to his co-housemate Ankita.

Abhishek and Ankita Lokhande were sitting in the garden area when he shared that he found it difficult to cope up when Isha got physically close to Samarth. The two then talked about his growing bond with KhanZaadi, where Abhishek said that he wasn't using KhanZaadi.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that if he wanted to, he would try to have a fling with her, which she even agreed to. Abhishek was also seen having a fight with Vicky Jain over utensils. He was seen age-shaming him, to which Vicky replied that he would see how Abhishek is at 40 and that he would be successful.

Further in the episode of ‘Bigg Boss 17,’ Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande got into a fight over cooking, leaving the actress in tears. It all happened in the kitchen area where the housemates were making breakfast. While cooking, Ankita took Khanzaadi's instructions.

Upon which, Vicky reacted by telling Khanzaadi, “Tum hi bana lo (you make).” To which, Ankita replied saying that she could also make the dish well. This led to a verbal battle, and Vicky then said that “Khanzaadi cooks better than you.” Hearing this, Ankita felt bad and broke down in tears.

In the previous Weekend ka Vaar episode, Sana Khan Raees had to leave the house after getting the minimum votes from the audience. After her exit, a new wildcard was introduced in the show. K-Pop singer Aoora entered as a new contestant.

After Sana Raees’s elimination, currently, the house is left with 14 contestants, which include, Anurag Dobhal, Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mashettey, Firoza Khan, Samarth Jurel, Mannara Chopra and new wild card Aoora

For those unfamiliar with the show's schedule, it airs from Monday to Friday at 10 p.m. on Colors TV and Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 p.m. You can also watch 24/7 live updates streaming on JioCinema and Jio TV.

(With Inputs IANS)