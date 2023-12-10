‘Bigg Boss 17’: Sana says Vicky Jain isn’t ‘mastermind’, he’s ‘masterblind’

‘Bigg Boss 17’: evicted contestant Sana Raees Khan spoke about her stay in the show and even decoded misconceptions about her ex-housemates there

When speaking about the ‘footage game’ of the Bigg Boss contestants, Sana shared: “Anurag bohot bada gadha hai. Woh kuch karta nai hai aur apne ‘Brosena’ ke bharose baitha hai. Woh sochta hai ke woh unke help se aage badh jaega. Woh Mannara ke wajah se show mai tika hai."

She added: “Arun mere saath footage ke liye jhagda karta tha. Maybe he thought I was someone who would take his comments. Maine unhe sidha bol diya, ‘I know aap nominated ho aur footage chahiye apko but mujhe baksh do!’ Rinku ji mujhe kehti thi ke mai Vicky ke wajah se tikki thi jabki woh khud Munawar ke footage se aage badhi hai.”

She also added on Vicky’s game, saying: “Vicky mastermind nahi masterblind hai. If he was a mastermind, he would not have revealed his game this early. Woh gharwalon aur janta ke saamne galat lag rahe hai. Unhe thoda aacha banna chahiye.”

“Vicky ek week active rehenge aur dusre week ekdum low. Dusron ko Jaago Jaago bolne ke jagah khudko jagao!”

Hosted by Krushna Abhishek, in ‘Bigg Buzz’, Sana will be seen talking about the ‘Bigg Boss 17’ on the JioCinema show.

