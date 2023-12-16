Breaking News
Mumbai local train updates: CR to operate mega block on main line on Sunday
NIA arrests third accused in 2022 Attari border drug haul case
Dharavi protest: Not anti-development; my govt was not pro-builder, says Uddhav
Mumbai: CISF constable shoots himself dead at BKC
Maharashtra: Gang of thieves bust by Latur Police, 34 mobile phones recovered
People rejected Rahul Gandhi's seven guarantees: Devendra Fadnavis
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar Khanzaadi gets eliminated Bharti and Haarsh add humour to the episode

Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar: Khanzaadi gets eliminated; Bharti and Haarsh add humour to the episode

Updated on: 16 December,2023 11:02 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Shachi Chaturvedi | shachi.chaturvedi@mid-day.com

Top

Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar: Today’s episode was full of fun and drama. On one side Salman Khan announced eviction on the other side comedians Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiya were seen adding a fun flavour to the show

Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar: Khanzaadi gets eliminated; Bharti and Haarsh add humour to the episode

In Pic: Salman Khan, Bharti Singh and Harsh limbachiya

Listen to this article
Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar: Khanzaadi gets eliminated; Bharti and Haarsh add humour to the episode
x
00:00

Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar: Today’s episode was full of fun and drama. On one side Salman Khan announced eviction on the other side comedians Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiya were seen adding a fun flavour to the show.


The chaos sparked by Munawar Faruqui revealing Ankita Lokhande's curiosity about the outside world became a humorous focal point, with Bharti and Harsh playfully addressing the situation.


They added to the laughter by reading out comical news from the newspaper, poking fun at both host Salman Khan and the contestants, including witty comparisons of Arun and Aoora's skincare routines and humorous remarks about Mannara's facial expressions.


Then Bharti and Harsh entered the Bigg Boss house with a vlog camera, and they revealed some controversial statements made by the housemates about each other. However, Bharti and Harsh didn’t meet one contestant, as Salman Khan announced the eviction before the two entered the house.

The superstar called all the nominated contestants to the activity area, and then he announced that due to a lack of votes, Khanzaadi got voted out this week. Her eviction led to Abhishek Kumar breaking into tears.

 It seems like tomorrow’s episode is going to be a hell of a ride. As per the promo of the show shared by the channel,  Munawar Faruqui’s ex-girlfriend Ayesha Khan is going to enter the house as a wild card. Ayesha, who shares a history with Munawar, will enter the show and open up about the past they have shared, with an expectation for him to offer an apology.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

After Khanzaadi aka Firoza Khan’s elimination, currently, the house is left with 13 contestants, which include, Anurag Dobhal, Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mashettey, Firoza Khan, Samarth Jurel, Mannara Chopra and new wild card Aoora

For those unfamiliar, with the show's schedule, it airs from Monday to Friday at 10 p.m. on Colors TV and Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 p.m. You can also watch 24/7 live updates streaming on JioCinema and Jio TV. Salman Khan graces the show as a host on Friday and Saturday.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Munawar Faruqui Vicky Jain ankita lokhande Entertainment Top Stories Bigg Boss Bigg Boss 17

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK