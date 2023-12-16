Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar: Khanzaadi gets eliminated; Bharti and Haarsh add humour to the episode

Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar: Today’s episode was full of fun and drama. On one side Salman Khan announced eviction on the other side comedians Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiya were seen adding a fun flavour to the show

In Pic: Salman Khan, Bharti Singh and Harsh limbachiya

Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar: Today’s episode was full of fun and drama. On one side Salman Khan announced eviction on the other side comedians Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiya were seen adding a fun flavour to the show.

The chaos sparked by Munawar Faruqui revealing Ankita Lokhande's curiosity about the outside world became a humorous focal point, with Bharti and Harsh playfully addressing the situation.

They added to the laughter by reading out comical news from the newspaper, poking fun at both host Salman Khan and the contestants, including witty comparisons of Arun and Aoora's skincare routines and humorous remarks about Mannara's facial expressions.

Then Bharti and Harsh entered the Bigg Boss house with a vlog camera, and they revealed some controversial statements made by the housemates about each other. However, Bharti and Harsh didn’t meet one contestant, as Salman Khan announced the eviction before the two entered the house.

The superstar called all the nominated contestants to the activity area, and then he announced that due to a lack of votes, Khanzaadi got voted out this week. Her eviction led to Abhishek Kumar breaking into tears.

It seems like tomorrow’s episode is going to be a hell of a ride. As per the promo of the show shared by the channel, Munawar Faruqui’s ex-girlfriend Ayesha Khan is going to enter the house as a wild card. Ayesha, who shares a history with Munawar, will enter the show and open up about the past they have shared, with an expectation for him to offer an apology.

After Khanzaadi aka Firoza Khan’s elimination, currently, the house is left with 13 contestants, which include, Anurag Dobhal, Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mashettey, Firoza Khan, Samarth Jurel, Mannara Chopra and new wild card Aoora

For those unfamiliar, with the show's schedule, it airs from Monday to Friday at 10 p.m. on Colors TV and Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 p.m. You can also watch 24/7 live updates streaming on JioCinema and Jio TV. Salman Khan graces the show as a host on Friday and Saturday.