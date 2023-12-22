Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra gets upset with Munawar Faruqui, says, "I am not a hypocrite, maybe you are"

In the latest promo for the controversial show Bigg Boss, Munawar and Mannara's friendship is put to the test. The spat takes a bad turn after the comedian asks Mannara to stay away from her

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra have till now shared a 'will they, won't they' equation in the house. However, after Munnawar's ex-girlfriend Ayesha Khan's entry into the house as a wildcard entry, it has been difficult to pinpoint the status of their friendship. However, the latest episode of Bigg Boss gives us a glimpse into their friendship, and it does not look like things are on the up and up.

Mannara Chopra gets upset with Munawar Faruqui

In the latest promo for the controversial show Bigg Boss, Munawar and Mannara's friendship is put to the test. The spat takes a bad turn after the comedian asks Mannara to stay away from her. After Ayesha Khan entered into the house, Munawar has been going through a rollercoaster of emotions. In the latest episode, Mannara appears to be upset with Munawar over a comment made during the captaincy task. After this, the actor expresses her disappointment with Munawar and even calls him a hypocrite.

The two are seen sitting in the garden area, where Mannara is seen telling Munawar that she was just taking a stand for herself, and hence, she gave her name for captaincy. “I am not a hypocrite; maybe you are. I didn’t like the word you used. To hell with captaincy,” Mannara was heard telling Munawar. He apologised.

She was then seen telling Munawar about “maintaining distance” and asking him to go to his “new friends,” hinting at the new wild card entrant, Ayesha Khan.

Raveena Tandon and Abdu Rozik set to accompany Salman Khan during 'Weekend Ka Vaar'

Now, with Weekend Ka Vaar almost upon us, It's reported by PinkVilla that the guests on the show this week are none other than Raveena Tandon and Abdu Rozik. The official lineup of the show has been changed, and now the episodes hosted by Salman Khan will air on Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 p.m. Netizens are excited to see the pairing of Raveena Tandon and Salman Khan and the reuniting of Salman Khan and Abdu Rozik!