Bigg Boss 17: Munawar and Vicky indulge in war of words; Ankita gets disappointed with Isha's ranking for her

Bigg Boss 17: The one thing that is keeping viewers up late at night is this reality show. From everyday drama to people's personal lives being dragged into the show, it has everything that makes it more and more intriguing. Now, the channel has released two new promos for the upcoming episode, and they are filled with drama.

In the first promo published on the channel's social media handle, Munawar is seen blaming Vicky Jain for manipulating people. The stand-up comedian accuses Vicky of his behaviour and two-faced nature. This blame game turns into a heated argument, with Vicky shouting back at Munawar.

The second clip, on the other hand, features the new captain of the house, Isha Malviya, ranking the co-contestants. Isha puts Ankita's cue card at number 4, which doesn't sit well with the 'Pavitra Rishta' actress. Ankita confronts Isha and asks for the reason behind the ranking. In the clip, Ankita compares herself to Mannara Chopra, stating that she is way better. This ranking game is sure to bring a lot of disagreements.

The last week of the show mostly focused on Munawar, as his ex Ayesha Khan entered the house with a lot of anger. After that, Munawar's another ex, Nazila, went live on Instagram, calling the stand-up comedian a liar. All of these incidents add a lot of drama to the episodes throughout the last week.

Following Aishwarya Sharma’s eviction, the house currently has 13 contestants, including Anurag Dobhal, Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt, Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mashettey, Aaoora, Samarth Jurel, Mannara Chopra, and new wildcard Ayesha Khan. For those unfamiliar with the show's schedule, it airs from Monday to Friday at 10 p.m. on Colors TV and on Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 p.m. You can also watch 24/7 live updates streaming on JioCinema and Jio TV. Salman Khan hosts the show on Friday and Saturday.