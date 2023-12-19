Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui makes amends with Ayesha Khan after her 'two-timing' claims; watch viral video!

Munawar Faruqui has been making headlines ever since his ex-girlfriend Ayesha Khan entered the house as a wild card contestant. Ayesha left the Bigg Boss clan and everyone who follows the show dumbfounded with her claims of Munawar 'two-timing' her

Munawar Faruqui has been making headlines ever since his ex-girlfriend Ayesha Khan entered the house as a wild card contestant. Ayesha left the Bigg Boss clan and everyone who follows the show dumbfounded with her claims of Munawar 'two-timing' her. Following the revelation, Munawar was seen breaking down and admitting to cheating on her. Although now it looks like everything is fine between the two, In a new video that has gone viral, Munawar and Ayesha Khan can be seen dancing together!

Munawar Faruqui makes amends with Ayesha Khan

Ayesha Khan had previously accused Munawar of two-timing her and said that her main motive behind being in the Bigg Boss 17 house was to 'expose' the comedian. She had said, "There is a contestant on the show, Munawar Faruqui. I have a history with him. I just want people to know that he is not like how he portrays himself to be. I don’t know, you are telling on the show that you are committed and but before going to the show, you told me ‘I love you. One should marry a girl like you’. Was it all a lie? There is forgiveness for mistakes, not for sins and what he did was a sin. I want an apology and that’s one of the main reasons I am going to the show.”

On Monday, Munawar's former flame, Nazila Sitanshi, made some massive claims about him. She took to Instagram Live from her Instagram handle and insisted that she was never made aware of Ayesha's relationship with Munawar. Nazila made it clear that she was in no way involved with the comedian and argued that “lot of other girls” were involved too.

Ayesha, before entering the show, told IANS: “He had lied. Two-timing is a small word. I don’t know how many ‘timings’ he has done. This is the information that I have. That I know of. He used to talk to so many girls… You are saying ‘I love you’ to one and to another you are saying ‘You are worth marrying’, you are also saying ‘don’t leave me and go’ to someone else.”

Bigg Boss is available to stream on Jio Cinema.