Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan sports 3 different looks in first promo, hints at a game of 'heart, mind and strength'

In the first promo of Bigg Boss 17, Salman Khan flaunted three different looks and hinted at the theme of the show

One of the most popular reality shows on Indian television, Bigg Boss, is all set to return with the 17th season on Colors. Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 17 is expected to go on air in the first week of October. Beginning the countdown, the first promo of the new season was unveiled on social media on Thursday.

In the promo, Salman can be seen sporting three different looks as he gives a hint at the theme of Bigg Boss 17. He said the audience will get to see 3 avatars, that are 'Dil,' or the heart, 'Dimaag' or mind and ‘Dum,’ or strength. The promo ended with Salman saying, "Abhi ke liye itna hi, promo hua khatam."

In a statement, Salman said, "This year, Bigg Boss is all about Dil, Dimag aur Dum and it will not be the same for every housemate. Anticipate a season elevated to new heights, as it explores the complex maze of human emotions. Within these walls, every twist is a lesson, and every task is a test. It's going to be a thrilling ride to see how hearts beat, minds strategize, and excitement reaches its peak."

Reportedly, the theme for Bigg Boss 17 is said to be 'Couple Vs Single'. While there is no official confirmation from the makers, Twitter is abuzz with rumours and speculations. According to Filmibeat, Pandya Store's actors, Alice Kaushik and Kanwar Dhillon, are mostly confirmed for the reality show. They have been dating for quite a few years now. Ramanand Sagar's great-granddaughter Sakshi Chopra has once again been approached for the show, as per reports.

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Sumbul Touqeer's father is reportedly in talks with the makers for the 17th season. A while ago, there were reports that Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain were approached for the show. Reportedly, actors like Isha Malaviya, Indira Krishnan and Shafaq Naaz are in talks. However, an official confirmation is awaited.

Bigg Boss 16, also known as Bigg Boss: Game Badlega, Kyunki Bigg Boss Khud Khelega!, aired on Colors from October 1, 2022, to February 12, 2023. Hosted by Salman Khan, the trophy of the season went to MC Stan. Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary were the first and second runners-up respectively. Archana Gautam and Shalin Bhanot were the finalist and made it to the Top-5.