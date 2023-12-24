Breaking News
Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar: Isha Malviya decides Aishwarya's eviction; Abdu and Raveena celebrate Christmas with housemates

Updated on: 24 December,2023 11:32 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Shachi Chaturvedi | shachi.chaturvedi@mid-day.com

Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar Highlights: In the today's episode of the reality show, house captain Isha Malviya decided Aishwarya Sharma's eviction

Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar: Isha Malviya decides Aishwarya's eviction; Abdu and Raveena celebrate Christmas with housemates

In Pic: Isha Malviya and Aishwarya Sharma (Pic/Instagram)

Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar: Isha Malviya decides Aishwarya's eviction; Abdu and Raveena celebrate Christmas with housemates
Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar Highlights: In the today’s episode of the reality show, house captain Isha Malviya decided who would be evicted among those nominated, depending on who had broken more rules. This week's nominated contestants included Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt, Neil Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande, and Anurag Dobhal.


In the episode, Isha was called into the archive room where Bigg Boss told her: “Rules break ke aadhaar par kaun is hafte beghar hota hai faisla hoga apka.” Isha said that she would like to oust the person who she doesn’t get along with much. “Main chaahungi jinse meri kam level pe banti hai main unko haataun,” she said.


After this it was Neil Bhatt’s wife Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt who was shown the exit door. Upon hearing the decision taken by Isha, Neil said: “What? Rule break pe.” Munawar Farqui said: “What a stupid decision.”


 
 
 
 
 
Isha in the garden area is heard telling housemates that it was her call. To which, Neil said: “You dont deserve to be here.” Isha replied: “Meri jisse nahi jamegi woh jaao.

In the beginning of today’s episode, Raveena Tandon and Abdu came to surprise the contestants and celebrated Christmas with them along with Salman Khan. Raveena played a fun game with Salman, while Abdu Rozik went inside the house to enjoy and have some fun with the contestants. Salman Khan also schooled the housemates for using Mannara Chopra.

 
 
 
 
 
After Aishwarya Sharma’s elimination, currently, the house is left with 13 contestants, which include, Anurag Dobhal, Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt, Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mashettey, Aaoora, Samarth Jurel, Mannara Chopra and new wild card Ayesha Khan.

For those unfamiliar, with the show's schedule, it airs from Monday to Friday at 10 p.m. on Colors TV and Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 p.m. You can also watch 24/7 live updates streaming on JioCinema and Jio TV. Salman Khan graces the show as a host on Friday and Saturday.

